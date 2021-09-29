CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CTV Comedy Channel orders original comedy series, Acting Good

By Greg David
tv-eh.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs announced today from Content Canada’s Digital Summit, CTV Comedy Channel has ordered the all-new original scripted comedy, ACTING GOOD, loosely based on the life of stand up comedian Paul Rabliauskas (THE STAND UP SHOW WITH JON DORE). Produced by Kistikan Pictures Inc., the series was co-created by Rabliauskas, who is also set to star in the series, Amber-Sekowan Daniels (DIGGSTOWN), Eric Toth (STILL STANDING), and Pat Thornton (FILTH CITY). The hilarious 10-part, half-hour comedy follows self-conscious and gullible Paul (Rabliauskas), who falls flat on his face in the big city and tries to slip back into life on his fly-in rez as if nothing happened. But his eccentric family is having none of it. ACTING GOOD is set to shoot on location in Manitoba early next year, with production and additional casting details to be announced in the coming months.

#Ctv Comedy Channel#Comedy Series#Drama Series#Content Canada#Digital Summit#Kistikan Pictures Inc#Grouse Lake#Poplar River First Nation#Bell Media#Sullivan S#Shorsey#Buffalo Gal Pictures
