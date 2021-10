If you're not quite sure how to feel about the new Amazon Astro — the company's Jetsons-esque robot for your home — try asking some of the developers who worked on it. "Astro is terrible and will almost certainly throw itself down a flight of stairs if presented the opportunity," one developer told Vice. "The person detection is unreliable at best, making the in-home security proposition laughable." The developer added that the device feels "fragile" for something so expensive, and that, at its best, it's "absurdist nonsense and marketing and, at worst, potentially dangerous for anyone who'd actually rely on it for accessibility purposes."

