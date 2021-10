AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — In a surprise ruling Tuesday, a federal judge issued an injunction against a ban on mask mandates in South Carolina schools. The ruling could open the door for school systems like Aiken County to require masks. “This virus still going on, I feel like they’re safer that way, keeping the mask on,” Aiken Resident Joanne coats told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about the new changes. “I think kids should wear masks to protect themselves,” Aiken resident Linda Stone added.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO