It sure feels like this is Northeastern’s conference to lose and everyone else is just going to try and keep up. The Huskies had control from start to finish last season and they return all but one player from that squad. They have more experience, more confidence and more drive to win that final game of the year. For me, there’s an opportunity for pretty much any of the rest of the teams to finish second through tenth. Providence is the favorite to place second and make another NCAA tournament, but there’s a lot of very good new players that could pull a team higher up in the standings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO