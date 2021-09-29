CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Milwaukee Brewers (94-63) attempt to even their series against the streaking St. Louis Cardinals (88-69) Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 ET at Busch Stadium. Let’s analyze the lines around the Brewers vs. Cardinals odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Brewers RHP Adrian Houser (9-6, 3.34 ERA) makes his 26th start and 28th appearance. He has a 1.29 WHIP, 4.1 BB/9 and 6.8 K/9 through 137 1/3 IP.

  • Has allowed only 1 earned run over 20 innings en route to a 2-0 record through three starts against St. Louis this season.
  • The Brewers are 17-8 in his starts this season and have won three of his last four.

Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (2-2, 4.15 ERA) makes his ninth start. He has a 1.18 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 5.5 K/9 through 39 IP.

  • He allowed 2 runs and 4 hits over 7 innings in a 10-2 win against the Brewers his last time out.
  • The Cardinals have won his last three starts. He has only allowed 2 earned runs in his last 12 2/3 innings pitched.

Brewers at Cardinals odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 12:30 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Brewers -103 (bet $103 to win $100) | Cardinals -117 (bet $117 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Brewers -1.5 (+160) | Cardinals +1.5 (-200)
  • Over/Under: 7.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Prediction

Brewers 5, Cardinals 2

Money line (ML)

The Brewers have the NL Central division title already locked up but want to end their five-game losing streak to the Cardinals, who are the hottest team in baseball.

The Cardinals have won 17 straight games and 19 of their last 20. They are now 10-7 against the Brewers this season.

However, Houser has been dominant against St. Louis. He gave up only 1 run in 6 innings before the Cardinals scored 7 against the Milwaukee bullpen to beat them 8-5 in his last start.

The streak comes to an end tonight. Take the BREWERS (-103).

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

The Brewers are 86-71 ATS overall and 49-27 ATS on the road, the second-best mark in the majors.

The Cardinals have covered the spread in 17 of their last 20 games. They are 85-72 ATS on the season but are 35-41 ATS at home.

With the inverted spread (the Cardinals are favored on the money line but the Brewers are favored on the run line), this game offers great value on the Brewers.

Can they not only win but beat the Cardinals by at least 2 runs? This is as good a night to do it as any. Houser has been fantastic against the Cardinals and Mikolas is the Cardinals starting pitcher you can count on the least in their rotation.

Take the BREWERS -1.5 (+160).

Over/Under (O/U)

Nine of the 17 games between the two teams this season have had totals of 8 or more runs.

Seven of the last 10 games for the Cardinals have had 8 or more runs.

Half of the Brewers’ last eight games have had 8 or more runs.

Houser’s pitching will keep the Cardinals bats at bay and this will stay a low-scoring game. Take UNDER 7.5 (+100).

