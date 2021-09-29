City of Douglas Meeting Minutes...

City Council Minutes, September 13, 2021. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Kim Pexton; Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath. Also Present: Jonathan Teichert, City Administrator; Mary Nicol, Treasurer/Administrative Services Director; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Public Works Director; Gary Schwarz, IT Director; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney; Chase Vialpando, Douglas Budget. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: None. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – August 9, 2021; Item 2b. CORRECTION To Minutes, City Council Work Session – July 22, 2021; Item 2c. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – August 23, 2021; Item 2d. Warrant Register – August 2021. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Public Comments: Mayor Kemper asked the Council and community to honor and remember the 13 fallen soldiers in killed in the August 26, 2021 bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, including one of Wyoming’s own, Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum. Proclamations: Item 4a. Honoring Hunger Action Month. Councilperson Gilbreath read the Honoring Hunger Action Month proclamation into the record. Public Hearings: Item 5a. Resolution No. 2096, a Resolution Amending the Budget of the City of Douglas, Wyoming, for the Fiscal Year 2021. Mayor Kemper opened the Public Hearing at approximately 5:38 p.m. Administrator Teichert provided an overview of the budget amendments and answered questions from City Council. Mayor Kemper closed the public hearing at approximately 5:43 p.m. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Resolution No. 2096 as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Council Action Items: Item 6a. CORRECTION to: Resolution No. 2084, a Resolution to Vacate and Replat Part of Lot 6, Lots 7-12 Inc: Block 1, Clearfield Addition No. 2 and Part of Block 4, Clearfield Addition No. 3 and Create the Safeway Addition. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the corrections to Resolution No. 2084 as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6b. Professional Services Agreement Between City of Douglas & CEPI. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Amendment Number Two to the Professional Services Agreement between the City of Douglas and Civil Engineering Professionals, Inc., as presented, for City Engineering Services, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6c. Change Order No. 1: 8.5 & 9th Street Project. Councilperson Bartling, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Change Order No. 1 for the 8.5 and 9th Street Project as presented, in the amount of $72,650.00, bringing the total project cost to an amount not to exceed $749,545.00, and approve the extension of the Substantial Completion and Final Completion dates to October 20, 2021, and November 10, 2021, respectively, and further authorize the City Administrator to sign associated documentation, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6d. Discussion and Possible Action Regarding Work Session Schedule. Mayor Kemper introduced discussion regarding work session schedule. Following discussion, Council concurred to change the time of City Council work sessions to 4:00 p.m. Council Information: Non-Action Items: Item 7a. Department Reports: Department of Public Works, Administrative Services/Treasurer Department, Clerk Department, Planning & Community Development Department, Police Department. Brief discussion regarding specific questions from council to staff. Item 7b. Converse County Tourism & Promotion Board Minutes: July 20, 2021; Item 7c. Converse County Tourism & Promotion Board: MOU with WY State Fair – Digital Sign; Item 7d. Converse County Tourism & Promotion Board: By-Laws – June 28, 2021. Executive Session: None.