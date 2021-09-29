Intel Core i9-12900 somehow breaks UserBenchmark records on Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme board despite a 4.25 GHz boost and massive CPU throttling

A new leak showing Cinebench R23 results for the i9-12900K Alder Lake processor from Intel has been shared via Twitter by hv_reveal. This time, the Alder Lake flagship managed to score 30,549 points in the multi-core test, which is considerably higher than what we saw with the benchmarks leaked 2 weeks ago. Back then, the supposed CB R23 multi-core charts were showing the i9-12900K and the R9 5950X neck and neck at around 26,000 points, which already looked a bit suspicious, since the AMD chip is known to average at least 28,000. The latest leaked pictures try to hide the CPU name, but we can safely presume it is the i9-12900K since that is the only Alder Lake-S model with 8 big cores and 8 little cores as identified by CPU-Z.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO