Politics

DEQ-A0012499...

Douglas Budget
 8 days ago

Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality. In accordance with Chapter 6, Section 2(m) of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to approve a request by Basin Power Solutions LLC to operate eighty (80) temporary portable rich burn natural gas fired generator engines consisting of twenty-eight (28) 199 hp Doosan 8.1L engines, forty (40) 272 hp Doosan 11.1L engines, three (3) 362 hp Doosan 14.6L engines, seven (7) 456 hp Doosan 18.3L and two (2) 612 hp 21.9L engines, to be operated at oil and gas well sites at various locations in Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Johnson, Laramie, Natrona, and Weston Counties, Wyoming.

