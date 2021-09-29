C.C. Commissioners Unapproved Minutes... The regular meeting was called to order at 8:02 a.m. on September 21, 2021. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner, and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Vice-Chairman Rick Grant was excused. Representatives of Converse County School District #1 (CCSD1) and the City of Douglas discussed a potential partnership for recreation between the County, City, and CCSD1. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent, and Mr. Shawn Kornegay, Road & Bridge Foreman, provided departmental updates. Mr. Colling moved to approve an agreement to order three CAT 160 AWD motor graders for 394819.32 each from Wyoming Machinery; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve a Bore Permit between Converse County and Jackalope Gas Gathering, CR32 Highland Loop, for a 16” steel natural gas pipeline, contingent upon payment received; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Ms. Dru Palmer, Dru Consulting, provided updates on various energy and federal projects. Mr. Hal Hutchinson provided updates on the Converse County Joint Justice Center Phase 2 Courts construction project. Ms. Kellynne Doyle, UW Extension Educator, provided updates on the 2021 Converse County Fair. Mr. Doug Macdonald, Ayres Natural Bridge Park caretaker, provided updates on the park. The minutes of the September 7/8, 2021 regular meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve August monthly reports: CCSO 2264.41; Public Health 15857.93; Void Check No. 60669, 119.96; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to ratify the agreement between Converse County and Geovert LLC for scaling at Natural Bridge in the amount of 12350; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The Commission authorized the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy usage of the racetrack in the John Lambert Subdivision for training purposes for dates as requested in September and October, 2021. The meeting adjourned at 12:23 p.m.