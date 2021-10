The United States is facing a budget impasse. A deadlock in Congress is causing a headache for financiers around the world as spending and budget bills remain stranded in the legislature. On the one hand, Democrats are hoping to push through two bills amounting to trillions of dollars in new spending, on the other hand, in order to get the funding for the bills, the debt ceiling has to be raised. Currently, the United States is running up against its borrowing limit with trillions of dollars in debt still owed to creditors.

