CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Brazilian swimmers beat pandemic blues in Rio waters

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Most weekday mornings, as the sun begins to warm the golden arc of Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach, Amanda Brandao strides into the blue-green Atlantic and joins a group of swimmers looking to leave their stress on shore. The early morning ritual, shared with some...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Admits Country Can No Longer Maintain Zero-COVID Goals Amid Lagging Vaccination Rates

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently announced that the country would no longer be able to support its zero-COVID strategy amid the surge of the Delta variant and lagging vaccination rates of residents. The nation previously enforced strict protocols, including closing its borders and implementing lockdowns to keep the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Boxing-Boxing offers escape valve for favela children in Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – When 13-year-old Mariangela Pereira da Silva was accosted by a strange man near her home earlier this year she was frightened. She felt she had to do something and a bar of chocolate helped her reach a decision. A local NGO was offering chocolate to anyone who wanted to try out boxing and Da Silva went along.
WORLD
thewestsidegazette.com

Young Brazilian Woman With Motor Disability Launches Poetry Book During Pandemic

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil — Physical disability doesn’t stop creativity. A young Brazilian woman with cerebral palsy, a neurological disease that affects motor and cognitive development, published her first poetry book, “Diário Poético” [Poetic Journal], during the pandemic. Luana Leites, 21, lives in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul’s capital. Her...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Water#Pandemic#Rio De Janeiro#Mental Health#Brazilian#Reuters#Copacabana#U N
gentside.co.uk

Egyptian woman gives birth to rare 'cyclops' baby

In a private hospital in the city of El Senbellawein in Egypt, a woman gave birth to a child with a single eye in the middle of its face. The photo of the newborn was posted on Slaati.com and was later picked up by the Daily Mail, from which it quickly made its way around the internet, baffling lots of internet users.
WORLD
AFP

Volcano evacuees face huge reconstruction challenges

The lives of thousands may have been devastated by the volcano's eruption on La Palma island, but many are starting to dream of returning home and starting to rebuild. It has been more than two weeks since La Cumbre Vieja began erupting, forcing more than 6,000 people out of their homes as the lava burnt its way across huge swathes of land on the western side of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. And there is no legislation that prevents them from going back to their homes in the Aridane valley, a fertile agricultural area that is home to 20,000 people that has borne the brunt of the eruption, with the lava destroying more than 1,000 buildings. Unlike Italy's Mount Etna or Mount Fuji in Japan, which have one central vent, the volcano on La Palma makes a new fissure each time it erupts, meaning it isn't possible to set up a clearly defined exclusion zone.
JAPAN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
kfgo.com

Italian watchdog calls on DAZN to fix Serie A live streaming problems

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s communications watchdog on Thursday called on sport streaming app DAZN to put measures in place in order to prevent malfunctions during streaming of live matches of the country’s top soccer league Serie A, stepping up pressure on the online platform. Owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik, DAZN...
SOCCER
AFP

Volcanic ash closes airport in La Palma - again

Clouds of thick ash from the volcano on La Palma on Thursday forced the island's airport to close for the second time since the eruption began last month, Spain's airport authority said. "La Palma airport is not operational due to the accumulation of ash," AENA tweeted, with a spokeswoman telling AFP "some cleaning work needs to be done" on the runways before it would reopen. The airport was briefly shut on September 25 after a thick cloud of black ash forced airlines to cancel flights. Although it was reopened a day later, flights did not resume until September 29.
LIFESTYLE
kfgo.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro pushes fertilizer project as he warns of shortage

(Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday his government planned to develop a project aimed at increasing the country’s production of fertilizer and making it less reliant on imports. Speaking during his weekly live broadcast on social media, Bolsonaro did not provide many details on the project but...
CHINA
The Independent

Mystery over 80 skeletons, some with ‘hands tied behind backs’, found at building site

Experts are trying to solve the mystery behind dozens of skeletons, some with their hands tied behind backs, that were discovered in a mass grave at a Buckinghamshire building site.Around 80 bodies were found in late 2019 on land being prepared for a new retirement development.The pandemic slowed down building work at the site, but the skeletons will be radiocarbon-dated, The Independent understands.Experts know the skeletons date from between Roman times and the 18th century.But they were not buried in an “organised” cemetery or given a Christian burial.One theory proposed last year was that the bodies may date back...
SCIENCE
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy