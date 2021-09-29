Public Notice...

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas Budget
Public Hearings will be held by the Douglas Planning and Zoning Commission on October 18, 2021, and the Douglas City Council on October 25, 2021, at 5:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 101 N. 4th St. The purpose of these hearings is to take public comment on an application by James E. and Doris E. Menter to rezone the property at Part of Outlot C, Original Town of Douglas Subdivision from I- Industrial Zone to R-2 Mixed Density Residential, and an application by First United Methodist Church to install an electronic sign at Lots 5-7 inclusive, Block 17, Original Town of Douglas Subdivision. If you are unable to attend, you may submit written comments to the Community Development Department of the City of Douglas, P. O. Box 1030, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or you may call the Community Development Dept. at 358-2132 Monday –Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

