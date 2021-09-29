CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NLRB memo: College football players are employees

By JIMMY GOLEN, , Associated Press
Springfield News Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Labor Relations Board's top lawyer says college football players and some other athletes in money-making sports are employees of their schools. College athletes who earn millions for their schools are employees, the National Labor Relations Board's top lawyer said in guidance released Wednesday that would allow players at private universities to unionize and negotiate over their working conditions.

