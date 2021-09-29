CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board Position Vacancy...

Douglas Budget
 8 days ago

Board Position Vacancy... The City of Douglas is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the Planning & Zoning Commission/Board of Adjustment. Applications are available at the office of the City Clerk, 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, or obtained from the City’s website at www.cityofdouglaswy.com. Applications will be accepted until October 15th, 2021. The Planning & Zoning Commission acts as an advisory board for the City Council in matters related to community planning and development as well as the development of the master plan for the physical development of the city. The Board of Adjustment is a quasi-judicial body that reviews variances and appeals related to the development and zoning code for the City. Membership is comprised of five members with appointments made by the Douglas City Council. For more information, contact Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk.

