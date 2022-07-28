ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo’s Best Looks and Most Fashionable Moments: See Her Style Transformation in Photos

By Beth Shilliday
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Fans have watched Disney Channel star Olivia Rodrigo grow up through her teen years before their very eyes. Now that she's reached adulthood, her fashionable clothing choices are reflecting how she's leaving her youth behind as quickly as possible!

After starring on Bizaardvark from 2016-2019, and High School Musical: The Series from 2019-2021, Olivia crossed over quickly to an adult audience as a pop star, with her number one hit " Drivers License ." She wowed audiences on Saturday Night Live and is turning into a serious fashion star.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Impressive Net Worth Will Have You Saying ~Good 4 U~!

After turning 18 in February 2021, her wardrobe has slowly but surely begun to reflect her status as a young adult woman. She looked like a prom queen in a stunning neon yellow Dior tulle gown for the Brit Awards in May 2021. With her brunette hair cascading down her chest, Olivia's red carpet look was adorable, but she was on the cusp of becoming a serious style icon.

Olivia "doesn’t care about the brand necessarily,” Chenelle Delgadillo, who works as Olivia’s stylist along with her sister Chloe, told The New York Times in July 2021. “She never asks: ‘Who is this?’ She asks: ‘Is this vintage or is this secondhand?’”She noted that Olivia prefers fashion looks of the 1990s and 2000s for her public appearances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2VYz_0cBrmYBv00

When Olivia visited the White House that month to meet President Joe Biden and his chief Covid-19 medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci , to shoot a series of videos encouraging young people to get vaccinated against the virus, she donned a 1995 pink Chanel skirt suit. Not only did she make the classic look appear modern, Olivia added a pair of six-inch white patent platform heels by Giuseppe Zanotti with black ankle socks to make the ensemble firmly current.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Best Braless Looks on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Ever since her White House visit, Olivia has just kept upping her fashion game. She looked amazing on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in September, wearing a fitted strapless pink and orange gown. It had a corset bodice that helped create a push-up effect , giving fans a glimpse of how Olivia really has blossomed into a woman!

Olivia then pushed the boundaries the following night when she attended her very first Met Gala. The "Good 4 U" singer wore a figure-hugging, see-through black lace bodysuit where her black underwear was visible underneath. But it was her plunging black gown she wore to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala on September 25, 2021, that let everyone know Olivia is a fashion force to be reckoned with ... who also has a body to die for!

Click through the photos for Olivia's style transformation.

