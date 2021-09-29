Pedestrian bridge has grand opening

City of Hillsboro officials and employees celebrated the grand opening of the pedestrian bridge that connects Richard Shaffer and Liberty parks with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. Located at 1484 N. High St. in Hillsboro, the bridge offers an easy and safe passage between the two parks located at the north end of town. “The pedestrian bridge is the final piece of the puzzle to join downtown Hillsboro by sidewalks and trails to Liberty Park. We are really glad to have this addition to our city as it lets our citizens easily enjoy our parks,” Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha said.