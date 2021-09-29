CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OH

Pedestrian bridge has grand opening

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Hillsboro officials and employees celebrated the grand opening of the pedestrian bridge that connects Richard Shaffer and Liberty parks with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. Located at 1484 N. High St. in Hillsboro, the bridge offers an easy and safe passage between the two parks located at the north end of town. “The pedestrian bridge is the final piece of the puzzle to join downtown Hillsboro by sidewalks and trails to Liberty Park. We are really glad to have this addition to our city as it lets our citizens easily enjoy our parks,” Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha said.

www.timesgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. Senate begins preliminary vote on debt ceiling hike

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday began a procedural vote aimed at trying to pass a stop-gap increase in the Treasury Department's $28.4 trillion borrowing authority as lawmakers rushed to stanch worries about a debt default in less than two weeks. That came after hours of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Senate locks in deal to vote on debt ceiling hike Thursday

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural hurdle to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes, around 7:30 p.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Hillsboro, OH
Government
Highland County, OH
Traffic
Highland County, OH
Government
County
Highland County, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pedestrian#Liberty Park#North End#Safe Passage
NBC News

F. Diane BarthFacebook's whistleblower is prompting some users to log off — forever

On Tuesday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in front of Congress about the ways she says the social media giant is, to generalize a bit, making America worse. Her allegations helped support a Wall Street Journal “deep dive” into Facebook that reports the company has ignored warnings about the negative impact of its platforms and, in some cases, hidden facts about those impacts from the public. (Facebook, not surprisingly, objects to such characterizations.)
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy