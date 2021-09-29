CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Supreme and Nike to Collaborate on Another Unexpected Shoe

By Victor Deng
Sole Collector
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupreme has reportedly selected another under-the-radar Nike silhouette for its upcoming collaboration. According to Py_rates, three iterations of the Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 will hit shelves in Spring ‘22. While leaked images of the shoes have yet to surface, the sneaker leak account provided a mock-up depiction, showcasing the pairs in white, green, and red colorways. The Nike Shox Ride 2 debuted in the early 2000s and the shoe’s standout design is the innovative Shox cushioning system in the midsole. Supreme will also reportedly keep its version of the running shoe subtle as the mock-up show its logo appearing at the mudguard.

solecollector.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid "SiEMPRE Familia"

Every beginning of November marks the celebrations of Día de los Muertos, and this year, Nike and Jordan Brand will be honoring those of Mexican descent with special footwear releases. The latter will be introducing a festive take of the Air Jordan 1 Mid that vivid accents and striking imagery throughout the shoe’s upper build.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Classic Black, Red And White Take Over The Nike Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 hasn’t celebrated a milestone anniversary in 2021, but it’s taken the year as an opportunity to further flex its creative muscles. For its latest proposition, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has indulged in a tried-and-proven black, red and white colorway. Like some of its Air Jordan counterparts, the waffle pattern outsole-donning silhouette is predominantly covered in a dark tone that allows for accompanying hues to play secondary and tertiary roles. Laces and Nike branding on the tongue label and heel opt for white flair, while “AIR MAX” logos at the profiles deviate in a stark red. Visible Air units underfoot partake in the all-black arrangement that takes over the midsole and outsole, rounding out the subtle option from Nike Sportswear.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "Bluebird" Release Date Revealed: Official Image

After celebrating its 30th-anniversary last year, the Air Jordan 5 has kept up the momentum with a string of dope releases throughout 2021. The colorways continue to release at a rapid pace, and just last week, we found out that even more would be dropping this year as part of Jordan Brand's Holiday 2021 lineup. One of the models that got fans' attention right away was the "Bluebird" offering which is a women's exclusive.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shox#Shoes#Sneaker#Supreme#Collaborate
Highsnobiety

10 of the Best Nike x Off-White™ Sneakers at Hype Clothinga

No partnerships have defined our era in sneakers as succinctly and accurately as that of Nike and Off-White™. What began in October 2017 with The Ten has expanded to become one of the most experimental, attention-worthy partnerships in sneaker history. Plus, with the biggest Nike x Off-White™ drop thus far on the horizon, we thought there would be no better time to round up our 10 favorite models from the iconic collaboration.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Hint Of Blue Splashes Onto A Grey Nike Air Max 90

Aside from the usual TPU accents, the Nike Air Max 90 tends to keep things a question when it comes to the material makeup of its base and other overlays. An upcoming pair answers in a textile and suede construction in a relatively simple color palette. This new style appears...
LIFESTYLE
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan Holiday 2021 Release Information

Editor’s Notes: You’re never far from rumors and speculation surrounding upcoming Nike releases, even less so when it comes to its coveted Air Jordan lineup. Throughout the year it’s hard to know which sources to trust, when to start getting your hopes up, and when to prepare for disappointment. The life of a sneakerhead – summarised.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
AOL Corp

Kanye West releases Yeezy Gap sweatshirt for $90: 'Looks like every hoodie at Walmart'

Kanye West released the second clothing drop of his Yeezy collaboration with Gap, and to the surprise of many, it's a simple hoodie. The rapper-turned-designer made his relationship with the retailer official in June 2020, announcing that the first pieces to come out of the 10-year Yeezy Gap deal would be introduced in the first half of 2021. One year later, in conjunction with West's 44th birthday, Gap released the $200 "Round Jacket" in the form of a pre-order, sharing that those who purchased the Yeezy piece wouldn't be seeing it until fall. On Wednesday, the line's second piece was added to Gap's website.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 36 ‘Psychic Energy’ Official Images

Jordan Brand has a long list of Air Jordan 36 colorways releasing throughout the year and in 2022. After releasing the Air Jordan 36 ‘First Light’, the next pair to drop is the ‘Psychic Energy’ iteration that will be available in October. This Air Jordan 36 comes dressed in a...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Shattered Backboard"

After being revealed as part of Jordan Brand‘s Fall 2021 collection, we now have an on-foot look at the Air Jordan 5 “Shattered Backboard.” Originally dubbed “Orange Blaze” by sneakerheads, the upcoming take on the court classic is a non-original colorway centered around a mix of “Sail/Orange Blaze/Metallic Silver/Black.”. Carrying...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 13 GS ‘Houndstooth’ Releasing in October

Following our look at the Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 1 Mid, Jordan Brand will also add the Air Jordan 13 ‘Houndstooth’ to the collection which will be available exclusively in kid’s sizing. This Air Jordan 13 comes dressed in a White, Black, Lilac, and Metallic Silver color...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Koio’s First Women’s Collection Includes All the Chunky Shoes You Need for Fall

Koio is venturing into a whole new market this week with its first official footwear collection for women. The luxury footwear brand is launching a series of women’s-only silhouettes for fall ’21, including chic boots, loafers and moccasins. Handcrafted in Italy, the designs utilize everything from rubber-crepe soles to lifted jagged bases to tap into this season’s buzzy trend of lug-sole footwear and ’90s-chic utilitarian styles. The shoes also include perks like water-resistant seals and cushioned insoles for wear during any type of weather as temperatures start to drop. Previously, all Koio styles have debuted in men’s or unisex sizes. Titled “Transformation,” the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Here's Your First Look at Travis Scott x Nike's Air Max 1 "Cave Stone"

Following closer looks of the “Wheat” and “Baroque Brown” iterations, early images of Travis Scott x Nike‘s Air Max 1 in “Cave Stone” have been revealed by sneaker insider @jfgrails. Unlike the first two pairs’ earthy and dark hues, the third variation boasts cooler shades throughout. The overlays are dressed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Billie Eilish’s Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15 Release Tomorrow

It’s been quite the year for Billie Eilish. The singer, whose recent headlines offer no shortage of praise, is even soon to embark on her very first collaboration with Jordan Brand. And if you were hoping to pick up either silhouette — the Air Jordan 1 KO or the Air Jordan 15 — then be prepared as they’re about to hit the virtual shelves of Nike SNKRS.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Think Beyond the Sneaker with the 33 Best Gifts for Sneakerheads

Sneaker culture is at an all-time high, and even elite fashion houses are designing sneakers. Streetwear and athleisure are the norms now, and men are flexing with egregiously priced hoodies and jeans designed just so they can better show off their kicks. As a result, the term “sneakerhead” no longer applies solely to a small group of committed collectors. A lot of guys now classify themselves as sneakerheads, even if they don’t have hundreds of rare Air Jordans in their closets. Because sneakerheads know about the best kicks before anyone else, shopping for them can be difficult. As a result, sometimes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder”

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. The opinions and information provided on this site are original editorial content of Sneaker News. First rumored in late February, the Air Jordan 4 “Red...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

'Brave Blue' Air Jordan 13 Reportedly Releasing in 2022

The Summer 2022 Air Jordan releases continue to pile up with a new-ish Air Jordan 13 colorway reportedly joining the lineup. According to @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, an Air Jordan 13 styled in “Navy/Black/White/University Blue” will release next year. Given that we are still months away from the shoe’s reported release date, exact images have yet to surface. However, the mock-up shared by the accounts shows colorblocking similar to the “Brave Blue” Jordan 13 Low. It’s worth noting that the color description doesn’t exactly match the original low-top release though. The shoe is also expected to feature blue reflective mesh panels on the sides combined with leather and nubuck underlays in black.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Wants You To “Go The Extra Smile” In These Air Max 90s

Nike is nothing if not positive — their offerings brimming with uplifting messaging. And as they retire their “Have A Nike Day” concept, something new takes its place: the “Go The Extra Smile” pack. Though already seen many a time prior on silhouettes like the Huarache and Air Force 1,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Total Max Uptempo is Revealed in a Throwback "White/Midnight Navy" Colorway

The 1990s was a pivotal time for and its basketball division as many of the most iconic footwear silhouettes were birthed during this era. One of those was the Nike Air Total Max Uptempo — a model that first released in 1997 and was often seen on the soles of NBA legends Reggie Miller, Vince Carter and David “the Admiral” Robinson. After releasing in a Celtics-friendly “White/Green” colorway, the model is now bringing new life to its OG “White/Midnight Navy” iteration.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy