Labette County, KS

SEK Community Foundation Grants Awarded

 8 days ago

The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas Announces $155,000 in General Funds Grantmaking. Every summer, the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas (CFSEK) Grant Review Committee awards funding to programs focusing on Basic Human Needs, Youth Activities, and Arts & Culture. CFSEK is pleased to announce General Grant Funds totalling $155,000 have been awarded to 45 non-profit organizations in Southeast Kansas representing 20 communities in 6 counties. Since 2004, the funds directly managed by CFSEK have provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to many Southeast Kansas nonprofit projects.

