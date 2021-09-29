SEK Community Foundation Grants Awarded
The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas Announces $155,000 in General Funds Grantmaking. Every summer, the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas (CFSEK) Grant Review Committee awards funding to programs focusing on Basic Human Needs, Youth Activities, and Arts & Culture. CFSEK is pleased to announce General Grant Funds totalling $155,000 have been awarded to 45 non-profit organizations in Southeast Kansas representing 20 communities in 6 counties. Since 2004, the funds directly managed by CFSEK have provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to many Southeast Kansas nonprofit projects.fortscott.biz
