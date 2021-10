Kick off October with a pint and a hot dog at Bosk Brew Works’ Oktober Fest in Woodinville. From 1-9 p.m. on Saturday, there will be Bosk Marzen, Firkin, and Mugglers Hold Helles Lager on tap alongside Russian-style dumplings from Alaska N Dumplings and soft pretzels from Kaffeeklatsch. Prizes will be awarded to attendees dressed in their best dirndln and lederhosen. Get more event info here.