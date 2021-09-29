CDC Issues Urgent Health Advisory On COVID Shots/Pregnant Women
The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] Wednesday issued an "urgent health advisory" on COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women. The organization says the advisory is ''to increase COVID-19 vaccination among people who are pregnant, recently pregnant (including those who are lactating), who are trying to become pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future to prevent serious illness, deaths, and adverse pregnancy outcomes.''y95country.com
Comments / 0