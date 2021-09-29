Labor-backed Hartmeier-Prigg wins run-off for Beaverton council

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLabor-backed candidate Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg was elected to the Beaverton City Council, defeating Jerome Sibayan in a run-off election held Sept. 21. She will fill the Position 1 board seat left vacant by Lacey Beaty, who was elected mayor last November. The unexpired council term runs through 2022. Hartmeier-Prigg was the top vote-getter in May, but she fell short of a majority plus one, so a special runoff election was required between her and Sibayan, who finished second.

