MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new clinic has opened in St. Paul to expand access to monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment in the metro area. The Minnesota Department of Health announced the expansion Tuesday. The outpatient treatment is for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms that started within the past 10 days, and who are at high risk of their illness leading to hospitalization or death. “This clinic will strengthen the existing capacity of providers in the Twin Cities to give this life-saving treatment,” Malcolm said. “Patients and their providers seeking monoclonal antibody treatments can make an appointment at this clinic...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO