CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New World: How to Choose and Change Your Faction

By Matthew Byrd
Den of Geek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon’s New World is one of the most ambitious PvP-focused MMO experiences in the last few years, but you’re not going to get the most out of the game’s marquee feature if you don’t join one of New World‘s three factions and help your fellow faction members quite literally take over the world.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockpapershotgun.com

New World Factions & Companies explained: how to join them and what the differences are

How do you join a Faction or a Company in New World? Amazon's new MMO New World features both PvP and PvE gameplay, and even though it is theoretically possible to go it alone and still enjoy some of the features, joining up with other players is a lot more fun. The complex social heirarchies of New World are divided up into Factions and Companies — two separate, but linked, types of player organisation. It can all be a bit confusing, though, so below we've laid out the difference between them, as well as how to join a Faction or Company.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get your deluxe edition and pre-order items in New World

For those of you that pre-ordered New World or forked out an extra $10 for the deluxe edition of Amazon’s shiny new MMO, you might be wondering how to claim the exclusive content you signed up for. The deluxe edition of the game costs $49.99 and comes with a set...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

New World: How to Save

Amazon Games’ first MMORPG should be familiar to those who have played other popular games within the same genre, but given there are so many mechanics to take in at the start of the game we wouldn’t blame you for confusion over even the most basic of systems. Here’s how to save in New World if you’re confused about the process.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World#The Faction#Design#Covenant#Amazon#Pvp#Mmo#Shadowland#Marauders#Syndicate
invenglobal.com

[Guide] New World faction guide for beginners

There are three factions that players can join in New World:. Each faction has its own story behind it. The Syndicate is a secretive underground organization focused on achieving enlightenment, whatever that means. The Covenant is a religious group looking to kill heretics. Finally, the Marauders are a rogue military force looking to forge a new nations through blood and steel.
VIDEO GAMES
creativeboom.com

How to find your next creative direction after realising you and the world have changed forever

It wasn't just a scary new virus that forced us to slow down and reassess our entire lives last year; the pandemic impacted how we work, too. We stopped running, discovered flexible, remote working, and we found more time with family and friends – this, we all know. Some of us were made redundant and embraced freelancing. Those who already ran businesses learnt many lessons in survival. At the same time, others switched focus entirely and secured new jobs or found income in alternative creative endeavours.
ENTERTAINMENT
Den of Geek

Why New World Is the Most Divisive Game of 2021

While New World‘s tumultuous development, numerous delays, and widely debated betas strongly suggested that the game was destined to be divisive, nothing could have quite prepared us for its sudden onslaught of record successes and immediate controversies. While there are certainly some (myself included) who still have mixed feeling about...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Den of Geek

New World: Is Amazon’s MMO Coming to Consoles?

New World is quickly becoming the biggest (and most divisive) PC game of 2021, but when is Amazon’s hit MMO coming to consoles and mobile devices?. Well, according to New World‘s developers, the odds for a console/mobile port of New World are pretty much non-existent at the moment. In fact, it sounds like the New World team genuinely hasn’t even started to seriously consider the possibility of such ports.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Which weapons to choose in New World

Looking for the best weapons in New World? There are plenty to choose from in Amazon's new MMO. You can equip two weapons as soon as you reach level 5, and as each weapon has a choice of two skill trees, you can mix them up to work with any playstyle you might have in mind.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Metroid Dread: Unsolved Mysteries the Sequel Needs to Answer

Scheduled for release for Nintendo Switch on October 8th, the highly anticipated. is being touted as the final chapter in the Metroid story that began nearly 35 years ago. This isn’t necessarily the last time we’ll see Samus in action (Metroid Prime 4 will finally be released one day), but it will likely act as the culmination of her bout against the titular alien menace.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

New World Update 1.0.1 Patch Notes: Which Bugs Have Been Fixed?

The patch notes for New World‘s 1.0.1 update are here, and while the first major update to Amazon’s MMO isn’t necessarily the game-changer some were waiting for, it does feature quite a few bug fixes that should make the game significantly more playable than it currently is. Before we dive...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalconnectmag.com

How to Choose a Game to Your Liking at Rabona casino: Exploring the Assortment

The days when fans of slot machines were content with a few monotonous games (we could count them on fingers) are gone. The plot and pictures in slot machines differed little and quickly annoyed users. However, everything has changed significantly since the transition of gambling entertainment to online mode. Strong competition, the desire to attract and retain more customers forced the administrators of recreational portals to work hard on the exclusivity and memorability of their sites. And Rabona casino is no exception. The gaming site will delight even the most sophisticated player.
GAMBLING
Den of Geek

Kojima Silent Hill, Metal Gear Solid Remake Rumors Breathe Life into Konami, Even as eFootball Dies

In the last decade, Japanese publisher Konami has largely moved away from AAA video game publishing in order to focus its development arm on its much more profitable pachinko machines. It’s been an unfortunate pivot for fans of Konami’s games, to say the least, since the publisher happens to be sitting on some of the most highly-regarded gaming franchises of all-time. Among Konami’s biggest properties are Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Castlevania, most of which have spent years collecting dust in the publisher’s vaults except for the odd remastered collection or…themed pachinko machine. 2018’s Metal Gear Survive, a massive failure of a cash grab both critically and financially, was the last major AAA game released by Konami not titled Pro Evolution Soccer, which has also been phased out in 2021.
FIFA
Den of Geek

Battlefield 2042: Open Beta Bugs Hint at Rough Launch

Battlefield 2042‘s ongoing open beta (which is currently available to those who pre-ordered the game but will be available to everyone starting on October 8) certainly showcases the game’s potential, but it’s easy to imagine that most fans’ biggest takeaway from the playable preview may just be this game’s technical shortcomings and how they strongly suggest that Battlefield 2042‘s November 19 launch might be a rough one.
RETAIL
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Disney+ New Releases: October 2021

Thank goodness it’s Halloween. Now we can finally stop pretending that anything matters other than the spooky-ookies! With its list of new releases for October 2021, Disney+ certainly isn’t pretending. Halloween looms large on Disney+ this month. It all starts with LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales on Oct. 1. This...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy