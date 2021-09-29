CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazilian swimmers beat pandemic blues in Rio waters

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Most weekday mornings, as the sun begins to warm the golden arc of Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach, Amanda Brandao strides into the blue-green Atlantic and joins a group of swimmers looking to leave their stress on shore. The early morning ritual, shared with some...

Comments / 0

