How On Earth Did A Stock BMW M3 Competition Manage To Beat A Tuned Nissan Skyline GT-R And A Tuned Ford Mustang?. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Explorer is based on the sixth-generation model and comes with RWD. The exact specs of this particular police cruiser are unknown, but the Utility Explorer comes with a range of 3.0 L engines that produce anywhere between 285 horsepower to 400 horsepower. The SUV was obviously fitted out with all the gear that you can expect to find on a Police Car, like a siren, bull bar, and the obligatory overhead lights.

CARS ・ 29 DAYS AGO