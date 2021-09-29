CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lost 2001 David Bowie album 'Toy' to finally be released within new box set

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago

Originally recorded as a follow-up to his 1999 album ‘hours…’ and leaked online in 2011, David Bowie’s lost ‘Toy’ record will finally see the proper light of day as it is included in the late icon’s new box set spanning the years of 1999-2001.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Kiss Release ‘Beth (Acoustic Mix)’ From New ‘Destroyer’ Box Set

Kiss have released a new acoustic mix of their 1976 hit "Beth" as the first sample of their upcoming Destroyer box set. "For the new acoustic mix of 'Beth,' the original recorded acoustic guitar track was taken from the analog multitracks and has now been fully restored and mixed with the original piano, vocal and synthesizer tracks, adding a fresh yet familiar feel to this iconic recording," explains a press release.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

New David Bowie box sets, ‘Brilliant Adventure (1992–2001)’ and ‘TOY (TOY:BOX),’ due in the coming months

Plans have been unveiled for two new archival David Bowie box sets that will be released in the coming months. One is the fifth installment in the series of expansive collections focusing on different periods in the late rock icon’s career, Brilliant Adventure (1992–2001), which is due out on November 26. The other is an expanded version of Bowie’s legendary unreleased 2001 album TOY, titled TOY (TOY:BOX), which will be issued on January 7, 2022.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Feeling Gloomy presents An Afternoon with David Bowie

Feeling Gloomy return with another afternoon of back to back Bowie bangers!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. After a long covid break it's time to once again spend a lazy afternoon with David Bowie. Feeling Gloomy return with...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bowie
brooklynvegan.com

The Bush Tetras releasing new Best Of box set (hear unreleased song “Cutting Floor”)

NYC no wave icons The Bush Tetras are releasing Rhythm and Paranoia: The Best of Bush Tetras, a 3-LP/2-CD box set that pulls from their entire career. It features remastered versions of their best-known songs, including "Too Many Creeps" and "Things That Go Boom In The Night," as well as songs that were never released on vinyl, and three previously unreleased songs.
MUSIC
analogplanet.com

Two New Bowie Boxes, One Drops November 26th, The Other January 7th 2022

DAVID BOWIE 5. BRILLIANT ADVENTURE (1992 – 2001) is an 11-CD box, 18-piece vinyl set, and standard digital download box set. The collection is named after the Koto led instrumental penultimate track from the ‘hours...’ album. The box sets include newly remastered versions, with input from the original producers and collaborators, of some of Bowie’s most underrated and experimental material: Black Tie White Noise, The Buddha Of Suburbia (available on vinyl for the first time in nearly 30 years), 1.Outside, Earthing, and ‘hours…’ along with the expanded live album BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27, 2000, the non-album/alternative version/B-sides and soundtrack music compilation Re:Call 5 and the legendary previously unreleased Toy.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Hades Celebrates David Bowie in Latest Knitwear Collection

British knitwear label Hades has continued to showcase its musical influence with a new David Bowie-inspired capsule. The unisex collection marks the label’s fifth anniversary, and follows previous knitwear capsules dedicated to Joy Division, The Cure and more. For the Bowie collection, Hades has created a range of jumpers and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
river1037.com

A Shelved David Bowie Album Is on the Way

An unheard David Bowie album called “Toy” is finally coming out on January 7th. (Which is the day before what would have been his 75th birthday.) David recorded the album after his Glastonbury Festival performance in 2000. It has reworked versions of songs that he recorded between 1964 and 1971, plus a new song. (Well, new 20 years ago, anyway.)
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Set#Bowie S Toy#Virgin#Toy#Rock N Road
1029thebuzz.com

David Bowie’s Lost 2001 LP ‘Toy’ Coming In January

David Bowie's unreleased 2001 album, Toy will finally be released on January 7th — a day before what would've been the “Thin White Duke's” 75th birthday. The oft-bootlegged Toy — now renamed Toy:Box — will be available in three-CD or six-by-ten-inch vinyl versions. Included in Toy:Box is a second CD/set...
MUSIC
openculture.com

David Bowie’s Lost Album Will Get an Official Release: Hear the First Track “You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving”

To the serious Bowie fan, the unreleased self-covers album Toy is not a secret. This collection of reworked pre-“Space Oddity” songs recorded with his touring band from his 2000 Glastonbury appearance was bootlegged a year after it was shelved in 2001. And it has been re-pressed illegally nearly every year since, sometimes as Toy and sometimes as The Lost Album. Some of the fourteen cuts popped up as b-sides over the years, but the whole album? Maybe, fans thought…one day.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: David Bowie Performs ‘Quicksand,’ ‘Modern Love’ on Final Tour in 2004

Earlier this week, an 11-disc David Bowie box set was announced covering the period from 1992’s Black Tie White Noise through his lost 2001 LP, Toy, which will finally come out as part of this set. It’s packed with rare live cuts, remixes, and studio outtakes along with two discs of alternate takes from the Toy sessions. It’s the fifth Bowie box set of this nature to come out since 2015, and the collections now cover his career from 1969 to 2001 in incredible depth across 57 discs. Plans have yet to be announced for the final chapter, but the David...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Classic Rock 105.1

Win Metallica’s Black Album Deluxe Box Set

Metallica’s 1991 self-titled LP, generally known to the world as the Black Album, is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and one lucky UCR fan will win the recently unveiled limited-edition Deluxe Box Set. The collection includes a remastered version of the original album, along with more than 24 hours of live...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Rachel Flowers releases trailer for new solo album

California multi-instrumentalist and composer Rachel Flowers will release her brand new studio album, Bigger On The Inside, on October 1. You can listen to a trailer for the new album below. Flowers was one of the highlights of the 2016 Keith Emerson tribute concert and the subsequent Fanfare For The...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Erockfor releases her final single "Crown" ahead of new album

Canadian Cameroonian singer/songwriter Erockfor returns with her fifth single "Crown" as she prepares to release her new LP later this month. Releasing singles since June, she has thrilled us with her personal tales of struggles, comeuppance, and triumphant return to her true self. Erockfor explains that "Crown" represents the seventh...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Deep Purple announce Turning To Crime album, launch cover of Love's 7 And 7 Is

Deep Purple have announced the release of a covers album, Turning To Crime. The album will be released on November 26 via EarMusic, and was produced with Bob Ezrin, who also worked on the band's last three albums, Now What?!, InFinite and Whoosh!. Turning To Crime is Deep Purple's first...
MUSIC
The Independent

Album reviews: Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under and BadBadNotGood – Talk Memory

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going UnderâââââWe live in a toxic world, according to Sam Fender. We’re politicised, polarised and in a permanent state of anxiety. Why not celebrate surviving all that, he seems to say on his second album, Seventeen Going Under.Fender broke through as a council estate kid singing about his upbringing in North Shields. His debut album tackled poverty, male suicide, class wars and white privilege with the kind of directness that only comes from lived experience. While he’s balked at comparisons to Bruce Springsteen, it’s easy to understand why they’re made: the 27-year-old has a similar, hollering...
MUSIC
sidestagemagazine.com

X Ambassadors release new album ‘The Beautiful Liar’

SAM NELSON HARRIS TO PRODUCE AND STAR IN QCODE PODCAST, THE BEAUTIFUL LIAR. Multi-platinum-selling rock band X Ambassadors have released their third studio album The Beautiful Liar. On The Beautiful Liar, X Ambassadors pay homage to the supernatural radio dramas and books-on-tape brothers Sam Nelson Harris and Casey Harris listened to as kids – sharing a selection of songs that together tell the tale of a blind teenage girl discovering her long-dormant superpowers.
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

36K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy