Public Safety

Alleged: No Light On Bicycle..Wrong Way Down Highway..Meth Bust; Felony Arrest – HOT SPRINGS

By paulmaddox
arkansas911news.com
 9 days ago

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Officer Stockwell reports that he was on patrol in the area of East Grand Avenue on September 18, 2021, around 6Am, when he saw a bicycle being operated on public streets without a light during hours of darkness. The bicycle was also observed traveling the wrong way on the divided highway.

arkansas911news.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

