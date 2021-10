Cops in Atlantic City say two people were shot in two different incidents over the course of two days in the World's Play Ground. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, at around 9:45 last Sunday night, officers were called to the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue after they received a report of a man who had been shot. At the scene, cops located a wounded 46-year-old man from Atlantic City.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO