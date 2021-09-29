Why Everyone on Social Media Is Washing Their Hair with Rice Water
Rice water hair masks are the latest social media trend promising longer, shiner, video-worthy strands. While scrolling Insta or TikTok lately, you may have noticed a flood of videos of women dousing their hair in gloopy-looking water before showing off shampoo-commercial-style rolling, glossy waves. Turns out, that murky-looking substance is rice water, and the centre of the latest viral beauty trend which influencers and celebs alike are claiming gives them ad-worthy hair.fashionmagazine.com
