AP: Man pleads guilty to trying to set up murder of crime victim

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A 57-year-old Sedalia man admitted in federal court that he tried to arrange the murder of a victim in a statutory sodomy case. Jon Mark Wilson pleaded guilty Tuesday to using a cell phone and crossing state lines in commission of a murder for hire. He admitted that he paid an undercover agent $2,000 to murder the victim in a statutory sodomy case. Prosecutors said Wilson asked another person in January 2019 to arrange the murder. That person contacted law enforcement and arranged a meeting with the undercover officer in Kansas City, Kansas.