Navigating the life science and healthcare funding landscape

The life sciences industry has seen plenty of growth throughout September. Here’s a look at a few of the industry expansions that have been announced so far this month. SOPHiA Genetics kicked off the month by opening new offices in Rolle, Switzerland. The new site will be home to new office spaces and a new R&D laboratory. The health care technology company has been rapidly expanding over the past few years, and now has more than 450 employees, with around 230 in Switzerland.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO