Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 7:. US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary solution to the debt limit crisis to avoid a default and provided a boost to risk sentiment late Wednesday. Reflecting the improving mood, major equity indexes in Asia closed in the positive territory and the greenback seems to be having a difficult time finding demand in the early trading hours of the European session.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO