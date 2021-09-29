CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Salinas, Santa Isabel by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 14:23:00 Expires: 2021-09-29 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coamo; Salinas; Santa Isabel The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coamo in Puerto Rico Salinas in Puerto Rico Santa Isabel in Puerto Rico * Until 230 PM AST. * At 1235 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the area.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Southern Lake and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 03:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: McDowell FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR BURKE AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES At 215 PM EDT, McDowell County Emergency Management reports conditions are gradually improving across the county following widespread flooding earlier this morning. However, several roads remain closed due to residual flooding or earlier landslides which continue to block roadways. Please obey all barricades which remain in place for your safety and find alternative routes when encountering flooded roadways. * Storm-total rainfall of 3-6 inches occurred earlier this morning across McDowell and southern Burke Counties with isolated areas of 6-8 inches primarily from Marion to Sugar Hill. This caused widespread impacts across the region, including extensive small stream flooding, numerous road closures and culvert washouts, several water rescues and landslides, and even some structural flooding. * Smaller streams have crested and receded below bankfull levels. However, streamgauges indicate larger streams, including the Catawba River and Johns River, are still well above bankfull levels in response to the earlier high flows along their tributaries. Jacob Fork and Henry Fork in eastern Burke County near Pleasant Grove and the South Mountains are also rapidly rising in response to earlier heavy rainfall. Some low-lying flooding adjacent to these streams is also possible this afternoon. * The upper Catawba River near Pleasant Gardens has crested near 10.9 feet and is beginning to recede. Minor Flood Stage is 11.0 feet. Action/Advisory Stage is 9.0 feet. Between 9.0 and 11.0 feet, the Catawba River is flooding low-lying areas near the Tom Johnson-Camping World Camping Center including the access road under the Resistoflex Rd. bridge. Flooding of Riverside Park and portions of Riverbreeze Campground is also likely. * The Johns River near Corpening Bridge Rd is rising rapidly and should reach the Action/Advisory Stage of 8.5 feet later this afternoon and may approach the Minor Flood Stage of 12.0 feet this evening. This will impact the NC 18/US 64 Johns River Access and the Johns River Loop area in the Chesterfield community, as well as low-lying areas including farmland and low-water crossings along Johns River Rd, Playmore Beach Rd, and Corpening Bridge Rd. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Morganton, Marion, Longview, Valdese, Salem, Icard, Drexel, Hildebran, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Glen Alpine, Old Fort, Rhodhiss, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, and South Mountains State Park. * Light showers are ongoing but are gradually diminishing across McDowell and Burke counties. Additional heavy rainfall is not expected through the afternoon hours but additional heavy rainfall is possible later tonight and early Friday. Due to the extremely wet antecedent conditions, it will only take 1-2 inches of rainfall in a 1-2 hour period to cause new flooding to develop. Additional heavy rainfall may also cause flooding along the Catawba River below Lake James tomorrow. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings in case additional flooding occurs.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Abbeville by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Abbeville The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Warning for Abbeville County in upstate South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 1203 PM EDT, Between 4 and 6 inches of rain had fallen across the northwestern half of Abbeville County this morning. Several roads across this portion of county remained closed and isolated road damage was reported. Elevated stream and river levels will only slowly recede during the afternoon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Abbeville, Ware Shoals, Calhoun Falls, Due West, Lake Secession, Donalds, Lowndesville, Shoals Junction, Lake Russell, Promised Land and Antreville.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-08 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Moses Lake Area FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ephrata, Moses Lake, Othello, Quincy, and Winchester. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Hancock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Hancock County through 315 PM EDT At 245 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Hamburg State Park, or near Sparta, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Culverton, Mayfield and Shoals. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edgefield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Edgefield The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Edgefield County in central South Carolina * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 1230 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgefield, Johnston, Cleora, Edgefield Federal Correction Institution, Pleasant Lane, Lick Fork Campground, Strom Thurmond High School, Northside Fire Station Main, Mt Vintage, Harmony and Colliers. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Hancock Moderate to heavy rain will impact portions of northeastern Hancock County through 415 PM EDT At 349 PM EDT, the area of rain was over Culverton, or near Sparta, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain and localized flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Sparta, Culverton and Mayfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Posey, Vanderburgh by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Posey; Vanderburgh A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Vanderburgh and east central Posey Counties through 245 PM CDT At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mount Vernon, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blairsville and Kasson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
POSEY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick The National Weather Service in Columbia has extended the * Flood Advisory for Lincoln County in east central Georgia Northwestern Edgefield County in central South Carolina Eastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 1250 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include McCormick, Lincolnton, Mccormick County Airport, Elijah Clark State Park, Hamilton Branch State Park, Parksville, Plum Branch, Hawe Creek Campground, Knox Scout Reservation, Double Branches, Baker Creek State Park, Whitetown, Modoc Boat Ramp, New Hope, Bussey Point Campground, Cherokee Boat Ramp, Modoc Campground, Modoc, Hickory Knob State Resort Park and Woodlawn. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Hancock Heavy rain will impact portions of east central Hancock County through 345 PM EDT At 317 PM EDT, an area of heavy rain was near Culverton, or near Sparta, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Culverton and Shoals. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL ANDERSON COUNTY At 1228 PM EDT, High stream flows continue across portions of Anderson County and residual flooding is expected to continue into the early afternoon hours due to the 2-4 inches of rainfall that occurred earlier this morning. Therefore, the Flood Warning has been extended in order to allow area streams to crest and recede below bankfull levels. Please continue to obey all barricades and avoid flooded areas. Barricades remain in place over dry roadways to allow engineers to assess road stability and safety, which is often compromised after a flood. Some locations that may continue to experience flooding include Anderson, Easley, Homeland Park, Powdersville, Piedmont, Belton, Williamston, Northlake, Iva, West Pelzer, Starr, Anderson Airport, Lake Russell and Broadway Lake. Additional heavy rainfall is not expected through the early afternoon hours but additional heavy rainfall is possible later tonight and early Friday. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings in case new rounds of flooding develop.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Western Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 14:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Western Magic Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Twin Falls County through 300 PM MDT At 215 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rogerson, or 19 miles northeast of Jackpot, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rock Creek around 250 PM MDT. Murtaugh around 300 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GOODING COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Will, Southern Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 11:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Will; Southern Will A gusty thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Will County through 415 PM CDT At 343 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wilmington, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and torrential downpours. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Joliet, Channahon, Minooka, Wilmington, Shorewood, Elwood and Preston Heights. Including the following interstates I-55 between mile markers 240 and 251. I-80 between mile markers 123 and 128. This includes... Channahon State Park and Chicagoland Speedway Route 66 Raceway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
WILL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rabun FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL RABUN COUNTY Flooding has receded from earlier heavy rainfall and no longer poses a threat. Additional heavy rainfall is possible later this afternoon and may cause new flooding to develop. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings if additional flooding occurs.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edgefield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Edgefield The National Weather Service in Columbia has extended the * Flood Advisory for Lincoln County in east central Georgia Northwestern Edgefield County in central South Carolina Eastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 1250 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include McCormick, Lincolnton, Mccormick County Airport, Elijah Clark State Park, Hamilton Branch State Park, Parksville, Plum Branch, Hawe Creek Campground, Knox Scout Reservation, Double Branches, Baker Creek State Park, Whitetown, Modoc Boat Ramp, New Hope, Bussey Point Campground, Cherokee Boat Ramp, Modoc Campground, Modoc, Hickory Knob State Resort Park and Woodlawn. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yosemite NP outside of the valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-08 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult in these areas due to slippery and snow covered roads.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Northern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Northern Ware Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Atkinson, west central Ware and northwestern Clinch Counties through 545 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Cogdell to near Lakeland. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Cogdell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 16:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Gulf The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Bay County in the panhandle of Florida Southwestern Calhoun County in the panhandle of Florida Northwestern Gulf County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 700 PM CDT /800 PM EDT/. * At 210 PM CDT /310 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell this morning and additional light to moderate rainfall is expected this afternoon which may exacerbate the ongoing situation. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Callaway, Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wetappo, Allanton, Overstreet, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill, Saint Joe Beach, Cairo and Nixon. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trumbull by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Trumbull A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Trumbull County through 515 PM EDT At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm producing a landspout near Maplewood Park, or near Youngstown, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Landspout. A spotter recently reported a funnel with possible airborne debris near Hubbard. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Warren, Niles, Hubbard, Cortland, Lordstown, Vienna Center, Hilltop, Maplewood Park, Leavittsburg, Girard, Vienna, McDonald, Yankee Lake, Brookfield Center, Churchill, Howland Center, Bolindale, Mineral Ridge and Champion Heights. LANDSPOUT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Big Nance Creek AT Courtland affecting Lawrence County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Big Nance Creek AT Courtland. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 2:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.7 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 PM CDT Thursday was 14.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 3.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on the left bank of the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.7 feet on 01/04/2020. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Nance Creek Courtland 14.0 14.7 Thu 2 pm CDT 11.3 6.2 4.5
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL

