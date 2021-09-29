Ashanti Announces Plans To Re-Record Her Hit Debut Album, 'Ashanti'
In 2002, Ashanti released her self-titled debut R&B album, Ashanti. Now after securing the rights to her masters, the singer announced plans to re-record the project. In an interview with talk-show host Tamron Hall, she opened up about the process. “It’s so surreal, I have an amazing legal team,” she said. “I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old, so understanding how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what your signing is so imperative, it’s so important nowadays.”www.nylon.com
