MLB

Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Piling up hits

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEscobar went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk Tuesday in the Nationals' 3-1 loss to the Rockies. Since Washington added him to its big-league roster in early July, Escobar hasn't been a premium source of counting-stats production (three home runs, three stolen bases, 50 runs and 27 RBI), but he's racked up hits at a prolific rate. Dating back to the beginning of July, Escobar ranks 15th in the majors in hits (87), propelling him to a .287 average during that time.

Washington State
Alcides Escobar
#Rockies
Colorado Rockies
