Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Piling up hits

Former Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar could be considered for a national award when the season ends. That may be a surprise to fans who lost track of Escobar after he left the Royals following the 2018 season. He signed with the Orioles, who released him in March 2019. Escobar then joined with the White Sox, but he never made it out of Triple-A and was cut in early August.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO