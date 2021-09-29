Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Piling up hits
Escobar went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk Tuesday in the Nationals' 3-1 loss to the Rockies. Since Washington added him to its big-league roster in early July, Escobar hasn't been a premium source of counting-stats production (three home runs, three stolen bases, 50 runs and 27 RBI), but he's racked up hits at a prolific rate. Dating back to the beginning of July, Escobar ranks 15th in the majors in hits (87), propelling him to a .287 average during that time.www.cbssports.com
