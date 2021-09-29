Robinhood’s Christine Brown on How the Company Is Making Crypto More Approachable

Looking at Christine Brown’s career achievements, one would assume that she grew up interested in STEM and was a stock market prodigy. Most people would be shocked to learn that she had never independently placed a trade until about four-and-a-half years ago when she joined the fledgling trading and investing app company Robinhood. Brown joined Robinhood when it was a 16-person company as a product developer. Today, the company has grown to more than 31 million users, and Brown serves as the SVP of product operations and the chief crypto officer. Recently, I connected with Brown to learn about her phenomenal rise through the ranks at Robinhood, as well as how she is paving the way for future female leadership in finance.