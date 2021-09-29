CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Robinhood’s Christine Brown on How the Company Is Making Crypto More Approachable

By Paige McCullough
worth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking at Christine Brown’s career achievements, one would assume that she grew up interested in STEM and was a stock market prodigy. Most people would be shocked to learn that she had never independently placed a trade until about four-and-a-half years ago when she joined the fledgling trading and investing app company Robinhood. Brown joined Robinhood when it was a 16-person company as a product developer. Today, the company has grown to more than 31 million users, and Brown serves as the SVP of product operations and the chief crypto officer. Recently, I connected with Brown to learn about her phenomenal rise through the ranks at Robinhood, as well as how she is paving the way for future female leadership in finance.

www.worth.com

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

Robinhood Rival Public Adds Crypto Including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Bitcoin trading apps are growing in number. Image: Shutterstock. Public is the latest financial upstart to push into crypto. It will let users buy and sell 10 cryptocurrencies to start. Stock-trading app Public announced on Thursday that it will add crypto buying and selling in the coming weeks, joining the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Steve Jobs Helped Inspire The Founding Of Robinhood

Vlad Tenev is the co-founder and CEO of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), but his first venture into the financial markets was through a software company, Chronos Research, which he and Baiju Bhatt founded to build the technology and software to support fully-automated trading. "We built the technology and licensed...
BUSINESS
Mother Jones

Trade More. Think Less. How Robinhood’s Design Gets Inside Your Brain.

When my colleague Hannah Levintova mentioned she was reporting on the suicide of Alex Kearns, a young Robinhood trader, I instantly took note. It’s a tragic case, where a trade involving a complex financial instrument that had been translated into a slick phone interface went bad. The trading app with a self-described mission to “democratize finance for all” notified him that he was $730,000 in the red. Robinhood didn’t respond to his panicked emails. There was no obvious live chat or customer service phone number. He took his own life, leaving a note explaining he hoped it would save his family from crushing debt. But Robinhood’s notification—and that negative cash balance—was all a grave misunderstanding, as Hannah wrote this April:
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph

Robinhood launches 24/7 phone support, crypto users included

Popular trading app Robinhood announced Tuesday that it has launched round-the-clock phone support to better serve its ever-growing userbase, including the millions of users who’ve signed up to access cryptocurrency investments. Users of the app will now be able to speak with a live customer service representative 24 hours a...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Is Robinhood's Reputation 'Tainted'?

MarketGauge Group’s Michele Schneider said the popular retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) has a “tainted” reputation. What Happened: In an interview with CoinDesk last week, Schneider shared her thoughts on Robinhood’s new crypto wallet and the recent regulatory scrutiny surrounding the platform. While she said Robinhood “definitely deserves some...
MARKETS
u.today

Crypto-Related Companies Follow Bitcoin's $47,000 Run

Bitcoin's pullback to $40,000 was not a pleasant occasion for either the cryptocurrency or crypto-adjacent markets. In addition to altcoins, crypto-related companies have also begun to follow Bitcoin since the listings of their stocks. Marathon Digital Holdings, Riot Blockchain and Bit Digital have all followed Bitcoin's moves on premarket trading.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computer Science
The Motley Fool

What Comes Next After Crypto Wallets for Robinhood?

Robinhood is rolling out crypto wallets, letting its users sign up for the waiting list. There are other holes in its crypto game, including a lack of denominations and a lack of a proprietary stablecoin. Maybe 2022 is the year that mutual fund investors get some say on the platform.
MARKETS
Business Insider

How to close and delete your Robinhood account

You can delete your Robinhood account easily through the app. The process takes three to five business days. Before closing your account, you'll need to sell your holdings or transfer them to another brokerage. There is no cost to deactivate your account, but transferring holdings costs a one-time fee of...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

How to withdraw money from the Robinhood app

To withdraw money using the iOS or Android apps, you'll have to navigate to your account settings and then click on the transfers option using the website or app. But before you can withdraw money from your Robinhood account, you'll have to meet certain requirements, depending on where the money came from.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Robinhood down: Crypto trading app hit by outage

Crypto trading app Robinhood has stopped working properly. The company said it was “experiencing issues with crypto trading” and that it was “working to resolve this as soon as possible”. The problems came amid the rising price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The market was up 8 per cent overall,...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Robinhood Crypto COO, CTO Hint That DeFi Features Are Coming

Robinhood Crypto COO Christine Brown onstage at Messari Mainnet 2021. For a brokerage like Robinhood, it’s a huge risk to let your customers withdraw cryptocurrencies out of your perfectly pruned garden and into the vibrant and lucrative Wild West of decentralized finance. If they like what they see, they might not come back.
TECHNOLOGY
bloomberglaw.com

Robinhood Crypto Unit Hires New Compliance Chief From Grayscale

Robinhood Markets Inc. hired Benjamin Melnicki to run compliance in its crypto division as regulators are stepping up their scrutiny of digital currencies as well as the firm’s trading platform. Melnicki joined Robinhood Crypto this week, a spokeswoman for the Menlo Park, California-based brokerage said Friday. He previously oversaw compliance...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Will Robinhood Slash Coinbase's Earnings?

Robinhood's feeless trading experience forced many of its competitors to say goodbye to one of their primary revenue sources. But will it also force the hand of cryptocurrency brokerages?. What Happened: According to a Friday Fortune report, when Robinhood launched its feeless stock trading experience in 2014, five years later...
MARKETS
SlashGear

Robinhood crypto wallets inbound: Testing, release date, and details

Trading platform Robinhood plans to test cryptocurrency wallets starting next month, the company has revealed, though only some users will get access to the product initially. The company promises a variety of features that may lure in casual crypto enthusiasts, including the ability to receive, send, and hold supported digital coins, track one’s portfolio, and more.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Wen Wallets? Robinhood Teases Crypto Wallets With New Website

The rise of interest in the cryptocurrency markets has led to many stock investing platforms offering cryptocurrencies to trade. Some of the platforms offer direct exposure through crypto wallets and others allow buying and selling of the cryptocurrencies in a manner similar to a stock. Crypto enthusiasts have pushed on...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy