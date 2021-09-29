Noles' all around effort leads to fourth-straight win

Things are continuing to roll for the Smithville Seminoles as they picked 39-8 blowout victory up against Ashland on Friday night to open up division play. “I’m very pleased with the way the guys played in the first half,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “Everyone played really hard, and we made some big plays on offense and defense. We tried to work on our passing game a little more in the first half, and it looked good for the most part. Our passing game has come a long way.”