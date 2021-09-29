YouTube TV Quietly Adds Several Individual Channel Add-on Options
While YouTube TV stares down the barrel of a service disruption with NBC’s channels, the service has quietly added more add-on options for its subscribers. Beyond the traditional add-ons like HBO and Showtime, users can now add more niche channels like Screambox, Fandor, Comedy Dynamics, UP Faith & Family, and Pantaya. In this way, YouTube TV is mirroring a strategy by Prime Video, which allows for a wide range of additions to its service.thestreamable.com
Comments / 0