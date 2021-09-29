CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

YouTube TV Quietly Adds Several Individual Channel Add-on Options

thestreamable.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile YouTube TV stares down the barrel of a service disruption with NBC’s channels, the service has quietly added more add-on options for its subscribers. Beyond the traditional add-ons like HBO and Showtime, users can now add more niche channels like Screambox, Fandor, Comedy Dynamics, UP Faith & Family, and Pantaya. In this way, YouTube TV is mirroring a strategy by Prime Video, which allows for a wide range of additions to its service.

thestreamable.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechHive

YouTube TV users may lose all NBCU channels this week

Yes, it’s another YouTube TV carriage dispute, this time involving NBCUniversal, and if the parties can’t strike a deal, YouTube TV users may lose access to all NBC channels on Thursday, just in time for football season. Speaking of the NFL, gridiron fans watching Sunday Night Football on NBC last...
NFL
Benzinga

NBC Universal Threatens To Blackout Channels From YouTube TV

Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC Universal warned its subscribers that it could blackout over 14 channels from Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google YouTube TV due to a contract dispute, 9 to 5 Google reports. The channels include NBC, SyFy, USA, Bravo, Telemundo. NBC directed its customers to "youneedchannels.com"...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Add On#Outside Tv#Ons#Nbc#Showtime#Faith Family#Prime Video#Starz#Nba League Pass All#Stadium College Sports#Mavtv#Tvg#Goltv#Billiard Tv#Sportsgrid#Cinemax#Epix
The Motley Fool

NBC Channels on Youtube TV Could Go Dark Thursday As Companies Feud

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. NBCUniversal is threatening a lot of cancellations this Fall TV season — warning customers with YouTube TV accounts that over a dozen of its networks could disappear from the platform this week in a petty public throwdown between the old and new media giants.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

YouTube TV may get $10 cheaper — but lose a bunch of channels

YouTube TV could lose a bunch of channels this week if its parent company, Google, fails to hammer out a last-minute deal with NBCUniversal, owned by Comcast, to carry its programming. Discussions have stalled over pricing, with the two companies unable to agree on a fair rate for the entertainment...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ubergizmo

NBC Warns Its Channels Could Soon Be Removed From YouTube TV

Over the years as people started to shift to on-demand streaming and viewing of videos online, traditional TV channels have also started to make their way onto video platforms like YouTube where they offer clips from their various TV shows on its network. NBC is one of them, although that might no longer be the case in the future.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Cleveland.com

NBC channels remain on YouTube TV, for now

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- YouTube TV subscribers can relax, at least for now. You’ll be able to watch Tom Brady’s return to New England on “Sunday Night Football” on NBC and new episodes of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac” and “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” this weekend. Probably.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsbrig.com

YouTube TV and NBCUniversal agree to ‘short’ extension to avoid channels disappearing

Following a public standoff earlier this week, YouTube TV and NBCUniversal have agreed to a “short” extension over the streaming service carrying several of the broadcaster’s channels. That means that at least for now, YouTube TV will continue to carry more than a dozen major NBCUniversal-owned channels, including NBC regional sports networks. But it also means YouTube TV’s monthly subscription cost won’t be getting $10 cheaper.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

Midnight Deadline Approaches in YouTube TV-NBCU Fight, Still No Deal

BREAKING: YouTube TV and NBCUniversal reached a temporary agreement to continue service while negotiations continue. Is it doomsday for YouTube TV and NBCUniversal? Or will there be a last-minute reprieve?. In dramatic fashion, the two sides have until midnight to resolve their dispute or YouTube TV viewers will lose access...
TV & VIDEOS
xda-developers

YouTube TV completes deal to keep NBC channels with no price hike

The past few days in the TV industry have been a whirlwind, as Google and NBCUniversal fought over terms to renew YouTube TV’s access to NBC channels. Thankfully, after the public finger-pointing that usually comes from carriage disputes, both companies have come to an agreement that will keep NBC channels on YouTube TV with no added cost to subscribers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
9to5Google

YouTube TV will keep all NBC channels with no change to monthly fee

Google and NBCUniversal have signed a new contract and YouTube TV will retain all NBC channels with no change to the monthly subscription price. Your local NBC station, nearly 20 other channels, and regional sports networks were at risk of leaving YouTube TV. Google’s previous deal with NBCU expired on September 30, 2021, but a last-minute extension prevented that blackout in a sign that contract negotiations were trending upward.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

Report: NBCUniversal Has Big Plans for Peacock Relaunch According to Leaked Info

NBCUniversal is planning a relaunch of its Peacock streaming service early in 2022. That’s the word from a leaked strategy deck that Business Insider picked up. The goal, according to the leaked info, is to set up Peacock as a “top 4 must-have SVOD (streaming video on demand)” platform. How does it reach such heights currently occupied by incumbent operations like Netflix and Hulu? Simple; through “mass premium customer acquisition.”
BUSINESS
thestreamable.com

OFFICIAL: YouTube TV and NBCU Agree to New Deal, Channels to Remain With No Change in Monthly Price

Yesterday, we reported that YouTube TV and NBCUniversal were closing in on a deal. This morning the two sides made it official. As part of the deal, NBC local channels, NBC Regional Sports Networks, and NBCU-owned cable channels will remain on the service. Peacock was not included as part of the deal. YouTube TV says that the subscription price will remain at $64.99 a month.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

YouTube TV and NBCU Temporary Extension Only Lasts Until Tonight (October 1st)

While there was some good news for YouTube TV subscribers last night, it may be short-lived. While NBCU-owned channels were expected to be dropped last night at midnight, YouTube TV and NBCU were able to reach a short-term extension. However, The Streamable has learned from a source close to the negotiations that it only lasts until tonight, October 1st.
MLB
wmleader.com

NBCU Channels Will Stay on YouTube TV, as Two Sides Near New Deal

YouTube TV customers will continue to get NBCUniversal’s suite of cable channels and local NBC stations after the media conglom and Google reached a tentative agreement. According to a source familiar with the talks, Google and NBCU are finalizing their agreement and the NBCU-owned networks will not be going dark on YouTube TV. Their previous agreement was set to expire Sept. 30 at midnight ET, but the parties reached a short-term extension while they continued working to hammer out a long-term deal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy