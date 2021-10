There are times when players reject deals from teams in order to pursue more lucrative opportunities in free agency. There are definitely times where it works out, and the player ends up getting a bigger extension due to their performance. However, a lot of things can go wrong with that approach as well. There's always the risk of cap space drying up for teams as they pursue other options once you reach free agency, as well as the risk of potential injury ahead of free agency.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO