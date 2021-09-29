CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna Not Included on USMNT's October Qualifying Roster

Cover picture for the articleChristian Pulisic and Gio Reyna were left off the United States men's national team roster ahead of the squad's three 2022 World Cup qualifiers in October. Here’s the detailed personnel for our October business trip. Oct. 7 vs. ud83cuddefud83cuddf2 in Austin. Oct. 10 at ud83cuddf5ud83cudde6 in Panama City. Oct. 13...

Is the time running out for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic?

In January of 2019, Chelsea seemed to have gotten its hands on one of the best young wingers in world football when it signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund. Since then, Pulisic has won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the CONCACAF Gold Cup with club and country. Nevertheless, these trophies are hardly indicative of his time with the Blues.
Christian Pulisic out again this weekend

Christian Pulisic is stepping up his return from injury, but he won’t be ready for Saturday’s Premier League title clash between Chelsea and Manchester City, as Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the USMNT star’s ankle injury is not yet fully recovered. “Christian Pulisic is still out,” Tuchel said during his pre-match...
Christian Pulisic
​Chelsea winger Pulisic left out of USMNT squad; McKennie back

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is not in the United States Men's National Team squad for their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. The U.S. Soccer Federation stated that both Pulisic and his national teammate Gio Reyna of Borussia Dortmund will be absent through injury. One who is back is Wetson McKennie of...
Brazilian Soccer Player Arrested for Kicking Referee in Head

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian soccer player was arrested after kicking a referee in the head during a second-division game, knocking him unconscious, authorities said. William Ribeiro kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro twice during Monday’s match between Sao Paulo de Rio Grande and hosts Guarani de Venancio Aires, the second time when the official lay on the ground.
USMNT Big Board: Will Pepi, Hoppe join Pulisic at World Cup 2022 in Qatar? Is Turner the top keeper?

Plenty has changed since the United States men's national team's Big Board was last visited in April. Injuries, loss of form and the emergence of new talent has seen considerable movement in the projected 23-player World Cup roster. That can cut both ways as well, with players such as Matt Miazga and Gianluca Busio capable of rising up the depth chart later on if they continue to get playing time at club level, with Alaves and Venezia, respectively. Of course, this all assumes that the USMNT qualifies, which is by no means guaranteed even after the comeback in Honduras in the September round of World Cup qualifiers.
Usmnt U S Soccer Mnt The Wcq Roster
Huge questions surround USMNT roster for World Cup qualifiers

The USMNT have three huge World Cup qualifiers coming up in October, but there are so many big questions swirling around their roster. From injury issues with Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna to possible travel restrictions and plenty of selection dilemmas, there is a lot going on right now. USMNT...
Crew’s Gyasi Zardes called up to USMNT for World Cup qualifying

Columbus Crew striker Gyasi Zardes will trade the black and gold for red, white and blue in October. The Crew’s joint top goal scorer was called up by for the United States Men’s National Team upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. Zardes missed out on the September matches but is poised to play over this international break.
Ricardo Pepi Recalled to USMNT World Cup Qualifying Roster

Earlier this morning, U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter made it official and called up 27 players to begin their preparations for three October matches of World Cup Qualifying. El Paso native Ricardo Pepi was recalled to the USMNT and he will be reporting to training camp in Austin this Sunday.
SSFC Podcast, Episode 62: Reviewing the USMNT roster

The USMNT roster is here for World Cup qualifying, and it’s time to react to it on Episode 62. The roster was released this morning, and we go through it to highlight who Gregg Berhalter called in and who was not included. There were several players who were included on...
Matt Turner Called Back To USMNT For Three World Cup Qualifying Matches In October

BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Turner will once again be stopping shots for the United States Men’s National Team in October. The Revolution goalkeeper has been called into action for three 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches next month. Turner will join the United States for matches against Jamaica in Austin, Texas on October 7, at Panama on October 10, and Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio on October 13. The good news is that Turner won’t miss any Revolution matches during the stretch, as the club enters a break in their schedule following Wednesday night’s road match in Montreal. Turner has been excellent for the USMNT on the international stage this year. He owns an unbeaten 8-0-2 record and established himself as the Best Goalkeeper at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. The United States currently sits in third place out of eight teams in contention, with five points through three games (1-0-2). He’s been just as good in MLS action, as Turner was named a 2021 MLS All-Star this season and has led the Revolution to an 14-3-5 record in 22 starts. His 14 wins are a career high for the 27-year-old. Tune in to Wednesday’s Revolution-Montreal match on TV38! Match time is 7:30pm!
Injured Pulisic, Reyna left off US roster, McKennie returns

NEW YORK -- Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna were left off the U.S. roster for the next three World Cup qualifiers because of injuries, and Weston McKennie returned after being dropped for two games for violating team COVID-19 protocols. Pulisic, the team's star attacker, has been sidelined since spraining an...
Miles Robinson, George Bello called into USMNT for October World Cup Qualifiers

Atlanta United defenders Miles Robinson and George Bello have once again been called in to the United State Men’s National team for its trio of World Cup Qualifiers from October 7 to October 13, announced by U.S. Soccer Wednesday. The annoncement is anything but a surprise for Robinson, who vaulted...
USMNT set October roster: Pulisic out with injury, McKennie back from suspension

The United States men’s national team will have a different look up front for the next set of World Cup qualifiers. Injured stars Christian Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna are among the five forwards who started at least one match for the USMNT during September’s three qualifiers but are not on the 27-man roster U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter named Wednesday for the October games against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica:
Acosta Named to USMNT Ahead of October Qualifiers

US Soccer and head coach Gregg Berhalter have called in 27 players, including Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta, ahead of the next phase of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. The players will convene in Austin, Texas to prepare for three upcoming matches. Acosta has featured in all 14 matches for the Red, White & Blue in 2021.
Matt Turner named to U.S. Men’s National Team roster for October’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been called in to the United States Men’s National Team for three 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches in October. Turner will join the United States for matches against Jamaica in Austin, Texas on October 7 (7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN2, TUDN, Univision), away at Panama on October 10 (6:00 p.m. ET – Paramount+), and Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio on October 13 (7:00 p.m. ET – ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN).
