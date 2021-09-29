CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

10 best new car deals in late September 2021

By Jeremy Korzeniewski
Autoblog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew car sales were drastically affected in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but things started to show signs of recovery toward the end of the year before really coming on strong in the early months of 2021. Now there's an ongoing shortage of microchips causing a great deal of pricing fluctuation and a limited supply of certain vehicles.

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Best car wax

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Years ago, washing and waxing your vehicle was a weekly ritual. Today, thanks to advanced formulations, that important waxing task now only needs be done about once every three months. Still, it’s a good idea to make it part of your maintenance routine. A good wax coating doesn’t just keep your car looking great, it also protects your bodywork from the effects of UV rays, airborne particles that can scratch the surface, and acidic contaminants like bird droppings and bug bodies.
CARS
koamnewsnow.com

Best Hybrid Cars For 2021

With EVs merging into the mainstream at an unprecedented pace, traditional hybrids have ceded some of their headline status as the green vehicles du jour. Regardless, hybrids continue to provide some of the most fuel-efficient transportation available, often at a price just incrementally higher than their standard non-hybrid counterparts. Thanks to ongoing improvements in battery and powertrain management technology, some hybrids deliver nearly 60 mpg in combined driving. Plug-in hybrids, which are not included here, can do even better but require plugging into a charger to extract maximum efficiency. On the other hand, the cars listed here offer excellent efficiency right out of the box; simply fill them with gasoline as you would a regular car and let the hybrid system do the work of extracting the maximum miles from the least amount of fuel. These are the best hybrid cars (the best hybrid SUVs are listed separately) available for 2021 and include a mix of 2020 and 2021 model year vehicles spanning both mainstream and premium markets. They are listed in from highest to lowest mpg combined rating, according to the EPA.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Despite Sparse Inventory, New Car Deals Available

There are plenty of stories about how tough it is finding the new vehicle a buyer wants at a price that seems reasonable. However, for shoppers with a bit of flexibility, there are some good deals available. New vehicle inventories are down below the 20-day supply mark as automakers wrestle...
BUYING CARS
Telegraph

The 24 best new cars to buy right now

We probably don’t need to explain why this year’s crop of cars is a little smaller than usual. Sure, we’ve had a number of exciting new launches – some of which will be covered in the next few pages – but the annual car harvest is a bit more compact than it was a couple of years ago, with manufacturers carefully prioritising product releases and manufacturing capacity. The pandemic, natural disasters, political upheaval and widespread supply-chain disruption have disproportionately impacted on the car industry, which was already facing considerable headwinds.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Sticker Price#Volkswagen Golf#Mitsubishi Mirage#Rover#Truecar Com#Volvo#S60#Bmw#Acura
teslarati.com

Tesla leads EV charge in Norway, 3/4s of September new car sales are electric

Tesla is leading an electric offensive in Norway as new data from the Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken (The Road Traffic Information Council of Norway, or OFV) reveals that 77.5% of new car sales for September consisted of electric vehicles. Tesla’s two most popular vehicles, the Model Y and Model 3, contributed greatly, making the electric automaker the most popular brand in Norway in September by a considerable margin.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

NIO Sets New Monthly Electric Car Sales Record In September 2021

NIO reports record electric car sales in September, surpassing for the very first time 10,000 units in a single month. The Chinese company sold a total of 10,628 electric cars (up 126% year-over-year), which really stands out on the chart below, as the previous record was barely above 8,000 in June.
ECONOMY
hiconsumption.com

The 12 Best Supercars You Can Actually Buy

With most performance vehicles — including rally cars, street-legal track racers, sport sedans, and more — speed is the name of the game. But when high top speeds meet high torque ratings, top-tier design, and luxury accoutrements, so-called “performance vehicles” enter into a new stratosphere, where few marques dare to tread and fewer still succeed in their endeavours. We’re talking, of course, about supercars.
CARS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

UK new car registrations slide in weakest September for over 23 years

LONDON (Reuters) – British new car registrations fell last month by 35% year on year to 214,000 units, according to preliminary industry data on Tuesday that marked the weakest September for at least 23 years. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said the auto industry continued to be plagued...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
News - What Car?

September 2021 new car sales revealed: Who were the winners and losers?

The semiconductor chip shortage hit new car sales in September, but these best-selling models continued to sell in their thousands and electric car sales have rocketed... The number of new cars sold in the UK in September was down by more than 34% compared with the same month in 2020, as the semiconductor chip shortage dampened what should have been one of the strongest months for sales.
CARS
Autoblog

Audi CEO says brand's EVs are almost as profitable as its other cars

After, oh, a hundred years or so of building vehicles primarily powered by internal combustion engines, automakers around the world have been and still are pumping billions of dollars into the development of electric vehicle technology. Everything from platforms and batteries to motors and the software to control it all requires untold hours of development, and that takes time and money. Fortunately, it's not going to take long for that massive investment to start paying off, at least according to Audi CEO Markus Duesmann, who told Reuters in an interview that "The point where we earn as much money with electric cars as with combustion engine cars is now, or ... next year, 2023. They are very even now, the prices."
BUSINESS
Autoblog

2021 VW ID.4 gets some major upgrades for Rebelle Rally run

Following in the footsteps of Rivian last year, Volkswagen is entering the 2021 Rebelle Rally with a fully electric car. The vehicle of choice is a 2021 VW ID.4, specifically one equipped with dual-motor all-wheel drive. It's not quite a stock example, either. This ID.4 is getting some significant chassis...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Cadillac Launching New Corporate Logo With Lyriq

There’s a new automotive trend afoot, one where industry giants alter their iconic corporate logos so they’ll play better in a digital environment. Shadows and color gradients designed to give an image depth don’t always pop on a cheap screen the way they might on the glossy piece of paper and have encouraged manufacturers to transmission to flat, monochromatic icons that look bad everywhere.
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Porsche explains how it would make an EV handle like a mid-engine car

The rumors claiming that Porsche's next-generation 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman will be electric are getting louder. Both models will reportedly run on batteries, but they'll drive a lot like the current-generation models thanks in part to a clever packaging solution. Reportedly previewed by the Mission R concept (pictured), the...
CARS
Autoblog

This 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Pagoda restoration is yours to win

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. One day my friend called, right as I was getting done with a Nissan...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Piech GT electric sports car prepares for 2024 launch

At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Anton Piëch introduced himself to the wider world with the Piëch Automotive Mark Zero concept. The man is a son of late Volkswagen Group chairman Ferdinand Piëch who goes by Toni. All he would tell us about the two-door coupe with the timeless long-hood-short-tail design was that it would weigh about 4,000 pounds and go more than 300 miles on a charge. More than two years later, after coronavirus delays and a few funding rounds, the Mark Zero is ready to enter the prototype testing phase with a new name and some scintillating claimed specs.
CARS
Autoblog

Mazda CX-50 will kick off 5 new crossovers with straight-six engines

Back in May, sources for Australian magazine Wheels said Mazda planned to introduce a new CX-50 crossover at next month's L.A. Auto Show. That vehicle, we were told, would be the spearhead for a range of models sitting on Mazda's new longitudinal, rear-wheel-drive platform and powered by straight-six engines we've hankered after for XXX years. The source was correct, Mazda announcing today that it will release five new crossovers for various markets in 2022 and 2023. The first will be the CX-50, which we'll see in L.A. in November and sit on the on the small platform that supports the Mazda3 and CX-30. It enters production next January at the Huntsville, Alabama plant that's part of Mazda's joint venture with Toyota.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy