CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Video apparently shows murder of KGB officer, IT worker in Belarus

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Https://www.stjosephrecord.com/advert/livestreamofficial-manchester-united-vs-villarreal-live-stream-free-on-29th-september-2021/. Dramatic video apparently captured a deadly shootout between Belarusian security forces and a man reported to be an IT worker with a US software company amid a violent crackdown on pro-democracy protestors. Belarus’ State Security Committee said one of its KGB officers was killed Tuesday when a 31-year-old man...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Rights group says 50 detained after Belarus KGB shooting

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A human rights group in Belarus says more than 50 people have been detained in the wake of a shootout that left an opposition supporter and a KGB officer dead. The Viasna group said Thursday that the detentions appeared to be connected to comments made on social media about the incident. It said those arrested face charges of insulting government officials and inciting “social enmity,” which carry sentences of up to 12 years in prison. Belarusian authorities reported the incident on Tuesday night, alleging that “an especially dangerous criminal” opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for “individuals involved in terrorist activities.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Belarus detains dozens after KGB agent and opposition supporter killed in shootout captured on camera

Kyiv, Ukraine — Belarus' most prominent human rights group said Friday that some 100 people have been detained in the wake of a shootout that left an opposition supporter and a security officer dead. The Viasna human rights center said the detentions took place in the capital, Minsk, and seven other cities and appeared to be connected to comments made on social media about the incident, which was caught on camera by members of Belarus' KGB security agency.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Belarus blocks news site after deaths of dissident, KGB

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Belarusian authorities on Wednesday blocked access to another news site, the latest in a series of steps restricting independent media in the country after it was shaken by a wave of anti-government protests. The Belarusian Ministry of Information blocked access to the Komsomolskaya Pravda in...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Independent

Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Poland's president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant 'push'

The European Union should take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory, Poland s president said on Thursday.President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. “I believe and hope that ... the European Union will undertake specific actions in order to get Belarusian authorities to change their stance,” Duda said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been...
IMMIGRATION
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Alissa Rose

Another Deadly Infectious Virus Came From Afghan Refugees.

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed an order adding measles to the list of quarantinable diseases after some Afghan refugees were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease after arriving in the United States, which led to a pause in flights of US-bound refugees.
wmleader.com

Taliban hang bodies of dead ‘criminals’ in gruesome public display

The Taliban hung the dead bodies of three alleged criminals in public view in Afghanistan on Tuesday — a shocking display reminiscent of the Islamic militant group’s brutal regime of the late 1990s. The alleged criminals were killed by man after they tried to break into his home, deputy governor...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kgb#Murder#Us Embassy#Belarusian#State Security Committee#Epam Systems#American#Soviet
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
techstartups.com

Taiwan says it’s ‘preparing for war’ with China as a record 52 Chinese warplanes breached its air defense zone. “We will fight to the end,” Taiwan’s Foreign Minister warns

In late August, China warned Taiwan that the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan is a lesson that the US “won’t help” Taiwan if war breaks out between the two nations. The Chinese’s state-run Global Times newspaper warned Taiwan that the US “abandonment” of Afghan allies should be a lesson, as the disputed island would be left to fend for itself and “collapse in hours” in a war with China.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter

Comments / 0

Community Policy