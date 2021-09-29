Proposals to let fans drink alcohol in stands should be given bum’s rush

A League Two chief executive has given his backing to a proposed pilot which would end the “crazy” ban on allowing fans to drink alcohol in their seat.MP Tracey Crouch told The Times she will recommend a pilot in the fourth tier and the National League Premier as part of her fan-led review of football governance, which is due to be published next month.Drinking in sight of the pitch has been banned in the top five tiers of the game since 1985 but Leyton Orient CEO Danny Macklin said it was way past time that adult responsibility to drink sensibly...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO