Proposals to let fans drink alcohol in stands should be given bum’s rush
After seeing trouble flare up at the Euro 2020 Final, Laura Lawrence questions whether it’s the brightest idea to end the 36-year booze ban…. In the mid-90s, I went to a Paul Weller concert at the now-defunct Don Valley Stadium in Sheffield. It was an all-day event with support acts including Skunk Anansie, David Byrne, Travis, The Supernaturals, and Beth Orton. Unfortunately, when Beth stepped on the stage so did the filled-up plastic pint pots of urine, launched by people who’d been drinking foamy, expensive lager for most of the day.offsiderulepodcast.com
Comments / 0