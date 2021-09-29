CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Proposals to let fans drink alcohol in stands should be given bum’s rush

offsiderulepodcast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter seeing trouble flare up at the Euro 2020 Final, Laura Lawrence questions whether it’s the brightest idea to end the 36-year booze ban…. In the mid-90s, I went to a Paul Weller concert at the now-defunct Don Valley Stadium in Sheffield. It was an all-day event with support acts including Skunk Anansie, David Byrne, Travis, The Supernaturals, and Beth Orton. Unfortunately, when Beth stepped on the stage so did the filled-up plastic pint pots of urine, launched by people who’d been drinking foamy, expensive lager for most of the day.

offsiderulepodcast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Fan-led review could reportedly lead to return of alcohol in football stands

The ban has been in place since 1985 when the game was plagued by hooliganism. Football’s long-standing ban on fans drinking alcohol while watching matches could reportedly be lifted if the recommendations of former sports minister Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review are accepted. The ban has been in place since 1985...
SOCCER
The Independent

Leyton Orient welcome proposals to allow fans to drink in stands

A League Two chief executive has given his backing to a proposed pilot which would end the “crazy” ban on allowing fans to drink alcohol in their seat.MP Tracey Crouch told The Times she will recommend a pilot in the fourth tier and the National League Premier as part of her fan-led review of football governance, which is due to be published next month.Drinking in sight of the pitch has been banned in the top five tiers of the game since 1985 but Leyton Orient CEO Danny Macklin said it was way past time that adult responsibility to drink sensibly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Byrne
Person
Paul Weller
Person
Tracey Crouch
Greatist

Low and Steady: Low-Alcohol Cocktails for Summer Day Drinking

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Summer is prime time for a daytime tipple, but if you do it wrong, your whole afternoon will be wasted (in more ways than one). These low-alcohol drinks are perfect for sipping over many golden hours.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Football Clubs#Binge Drinking#Sports Minister
just-drinks.com

“With no- & low-alcohol, it’s like a vegetarian butcher!” – Just Drinks speaks to De Kuyper Royal Distillers marketing head Albert de Heer

Next month sees Just Drinks’ sister company, Arena International, host the ‘Spirits Strategies & Innovation‘ conference in London. In the run-up to the two-day event, we hear from one of the speakers, De Kuyper Royal Distillers’ global marketing director Albert de Heer. Just-Drinks: What’s your history with De Kuyper?. Albert...
DRINKS
The Independent

David Beckham recalls Greece free-kick 20 years on – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.FootballIt’s been 20 years since THAT David Beckham free-kick against Greece Historic. 🙌#OnThisDay 2️⃣0️⃣ years ago, David Beckham sent the #ThreeLions to the 2002 @FIFAWorldCup! 🤩pic.twitter.com/R69z3x3R1C— England (@England) October 6, 2021Manchester United reminisced about Sir Bobby Charlton’s debut.A true football 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 👑65 years ago, Sir Bobby Charlton made his United debut 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/p2JwY1KlOu— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2021Preparations continued for international duty.🇺🇾💪⚽️ Entrenamiento.🇺🇾💪⚽️Training.@AUFOficial pic.twitter.com/vDiMVqk3Zw— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Mel B bedridden after five-week Covid-19 battle

Mel B has revealed that she has been left bedridden after being struck down by Covid-19 for five weeks. The Spice Girl shared a collage of throwback photos from a holiday in the Maldives on Instagram and admitted that her reality is very different. She wrote: “In my head I’m...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Guide dog attacked in busy street in Plymouth

A guide dog was attacked while out with his owner in daylight in a busy street. Guide dog Angus was left bruised and subdued after being kicked in the attack near Drake Circus shopping centre in Plymouth. Police said they were looking for a young person believed to be responsible.
ANIMALS
thebrag.com

Slipknot drummer reveals how wearing ‘disgusting’ mask affected him

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has revealed how wearing one of the band’s “disgusting” trademark masks affected him. During an appearance on 102.9 The Hog (via Ultimate Guitar), Weinberg was asked whether the band get to “pick out what you’re looking for” or “have input” when it comes to the masks.
MUSIC
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Black couple's daring escape from slavery marked in London

A Black couple who escaped slavery in the U.S. state of Georgia and fled to Britain to campaign for abolition have been honored with a historic plaque on their home in London English Heritage on Tuesday marked the accomplishments of Ellen and William Craft with a blue plaque outside the two-story brick row house in the Hammersmith area of West London from which they campaigned for the end of slavery.The couple escaped slavery in 1848 when Ellen, the light-skinned daughter of a Black woman raped by her enslaver, disguised herself as a disabled white man traveling north for medical...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Ashes series negotiations ‘coming to a resolution’, Australia captain claims

Australia’s one-day captain Aaron Finch has indicated this winter’s Ashes series is looking likely to go ahead.England’s tour has been in doubt due to the difficulties presented by coronavirus restrictions, most notably Australia’s strict quarantine laws.It is thought that quarantine arrangements for the families of players have been one of the main concerns, with captain Joe Root among the players yet to commit.Discussions between the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia over entry requirements and bubble conditions have been held and it is hoped a resolution can be reached this week.And on Wednesday Finch suggested talks have progressed...
SPORTS
The Independent

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich travels to London to see his family

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made a rare trip to London to visit family.Abramovich’s spokesperson confirmed to the PA news agency the Stamford Bridge club chief has travelled to the United Kingdom to see relatives.The Russian-Israeli businessman could visit Chelsea while in London, it is understood.Abramovich had issues around his entrepreneurial visa in 2018, after which the 54-year-old has not been spotted in London.The Chelsea owner did attend the Blues’ Europa League final victory in Baku in 2019, and the Champions League final win over Manchester City in Porto in May.Abramovich’s spokesperson confirmed he has travelled to London as an...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy