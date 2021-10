The Miami Dolphins will look to rebound from their dreadful loss against the Bills, as they will face the Raiders this Sunday in Las Vegas. The Dolphins come into this game as a four-point underdog which makes sense as the Dolphins really struggled last week. The Raiders have been surprising as they are off to a 2-0 start and will be looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2002. They beat the Raven and Steelers, which are both one of the better teams in the league right now. The Dolphins have their work cut out for them against this tough Raiders team. This article will preview the Miami Dolphins game this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO