Faking Data Using Tonic.ai with Ian Coe and Adam Kamor

Spacemesh is an innovative blockchain startup aiming to solve the problem of running smart contracts at scale. A second generation blockchain startup that aims to learn the lessons of past blockchains, Spacemesh aims to make the blockchain better, more usable, more robust, and of course more popular among users. Current blockchains are not scalable both in terms of transaction volume and also the hardware considerations of the blockchains themselves. Bitcoin and other proof of work cryptocurrencies currently consume around two percent of the world’s energy consumption and that figure is only growing. ASICS and CMP graphics cards are effectively e-waste that only serve one purpose and quickly become obsolete once new versions come out. Spacemesh serves to solve this main problem of scalability both from a consensus level and a blockchain architecture level to make Spacemesh the preeminent blockchain for running smart contracts at scale.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO