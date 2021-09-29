Chesapeake conference to showcase journeys of Hampton Roads entrepreneurs — and a reality TV star
Tanita Brinkley wanted to create a platform for others to feel inspired and motivated to take a leap of faith into entrepreneurship. The Norfolk business owner will host the second annual Secure the Bag Conference on Oct. 9 at the Chesapeake Conference Center to help people learn what it takes to launch a business while connecting with others on the entrepreneurial path.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0