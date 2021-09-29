Obituary: Coss, Paul E.

Paul E. Coss, 61, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on September 27, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 31, 1960, in Parkersburg, WV. He was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and was Honorably Discharged from the United States Air Force. He retired early from driving tractor and trailer OTR and LTL for 36 years. In 2006, he competed in a five-axle driving competition and truck rodeo where he placed first in the state of OH and advanced to Nationals in New Orleans, LA where he placed 5th in the nation. He was previously a volunteer firefighter and EMT through Wood County Rescue. He was owner of PEC Services, loved moving furniture, tinkering in his garden, walking his dog Ella and spending time with his special little buddy and grandson, “Dill Pickle.”