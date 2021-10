Diablo 2 is one of best games ever. A sequel to an already genre-defining game, it expanded on it significantly and was practically peerless for years afterwards. Two decades on, the biggest name in the genre that doesn’t have Diablo in it is Path of Exile, which clearly intended to recapture the grim, dark atmosphere of Diablo 2 in a more modern game. Diablo 2’s influence is so big that even Avengers games have loot systems these days. Yet Diablo 2 remains the benchmark. Chances are, if you spent hours and hours farming for loot in the 2000s, it was in this game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO