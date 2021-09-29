For RealReal: Luxury consignment store fits in on Worth Avenue

Wait, did the dream of owning high-end designer items you see in the store windows on Worth Avenue just become attainable?. The RealReal, the online luxury resale marketplace with over 22 million members, recently opened its second retail location in Florida with a 1,700-square-foot store at 331 Worth Ave. in Palm Beach. It joins 17 other retail and consignment-only locations, including Miami, Los Angeles and Manhattan, in which customers can shop, sell and meet with experts to get free valuations of their designer goods.