The Fishin’ Report: Snook fishing heats up as water cool off

By Nick Stubbs, Suncoast News Correspondent
suncoastnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike says the water is cooling down and the fish are turning on. Look for snook inside creeks when the water is up. Redfish are working rocky points and mangroves. Capt. Mike’s nephew reported an excellent day working snook in creeks at Westport and Salt Springs just north of the Cotee River. He also made a trip to the shallow rocks northwest of Hudson, and fishing the 10- to 12-foot depths took a limit of gag grouper on plugs and live pinfish in about 90 minutes. In an interesting phenomenon well after the tarpon season usually ends in Boca Grande, anglers and captains fishing Charlotte Harbor are experiencing some of the best tarpon fishing of the year. Some are jumping up to 18 fish in a morning. Anglers who want a late-season tarpon don’t have to travel so far, however, as Tampa Bay has plenty, with fish being taken under some of the Bay bridges as well as around the Courtney Campbell Causeway at the top of the Bay.

www.suncoastnews.com

Comments / 0

East Hampton Star

On the Water: Fishing Exploits on Hold

When I’m running around doing various errands or hanging around the tennis club where I play (usually rather poorly) most days in East Hampton, it’s a rare day when someone doesn’t ask me about the fishing scene. I’m usually wetting a line several times a week, as the weather allows. It’s what I’ve enjoyed for many decades.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
westernslopenow.com

Snooks Bottom to postpone fishing event after an increase in dead fish

FRUITA, Colo. – (KREX) After many fish passed at Snooks Bottom, Colorado Parks and Wildlife determined the high temperatures caused a reduction in oxygenation levels within the lake. “This is something that is very common among open bodies of water,” Assistant to Fruita City Manager, Shannon Vassen said, “when you do get that much heat it starts creating that algae and really limits the amount of oxygen available to the fish.”
FRUITA, CO
voiceofalexandria.com

Alexandria Lakes Area Let’s Go Fishing Chapter Report - Back on the Water in 2021

After COVID cancelled our 2020 season, our LGF clients, guests, and volunteers were looking forward to getting back on the water for fishing and boating trips in 2021. 2021 was a very successful year for Let’s Go Fishing, Alexandria Lakes Area. A total of 1,330 Seniors, Veterans, Physically Challenged, and Youth were able to enjoy our lakes. Approximately 33 organizations participated in fishing and boating activities.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
insiderutah.com

Hot Wind Over Cool Water

GREEN RIVER, UTAH – A thin haze appeared in the afternoon between our rubber boats and distant fins of burnt-orange rock, while a hot wind touched our faces, hands—any skin not taking refuge beneath cool, wet cloth. Later, the haze thickened, mixed with cirrus clouds and gave the golden-hour light a reddish tint.
GREEN RIVER, UT

